It’s been a big weekend for Halloween Kills, with the newest installment of the 12 film (and counting…) franchise getting both a highly successful theatrical release and a simultaneous streaming release.

Although the movies have changed over the years from actors and directors to even storylines, one thing will always stay the same, and that is the iconic mask that the forever villain, Michael Myers, dons as he walks at a snail's pace around Haddonfield, Illinois terrifying the local residents. In a new featurette, we get a close and personal look at the mask with Make-Up FX Designer, Christopher Nelson as he talks us through the specific details that make Michael Myers, Michael Myers. Warning! There are spoilers ahead!

In Nelson's words:

"There’s all these things that it has to have. There’s a little air bubble in the corner of the mouth, the way the eyes are shaded on the inside and not the outside, dirt on the nose, swirls of matted hair. If it’s not there, it’s not the ’78 shape. It must be there.”

In Halloween (2018), viewers watched as protagonist Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) trapped Michael in a burning house. In Halloween Kills, we see Michael escape said burning house, albeit with a little bit of damage done to the mask. Nelson said working with the burned mask made the task at hand no less time-consuming. Of working with the new mask, Nelson says, “Even though it’s burned and even though it’s slightly distorted, we are trying to capture that original crossover, then add in the aging process.” Sounds like consistency is key!

Maybe you, like many, are wondering where the mask goes when filming ends. Does Jamie Lee Curtis take it home to scare loved ones with? Do Nick Castle (Michael Myers) or James Jude Courtney (also Michael Myers) switch off weeks with it so they can terrify their own neighborhoods? Or maybe Christopher Nelson takes the mask home along with other make up designs to use for his own fun. Nelson said he gets asked that question a lot. So, where does the mask go? To that, Nelson says, “It’s Michael Myers' mask, I’m not gonna tell you where it lives.”

To see the full behind the scenes clip check out the featurette below. And be sure to celebrate the spooky season by watching Halloween Kills, now out in theaters and available for streaming on Peacock.

