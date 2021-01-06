A new, ominous photo from the upcoming horror sequel Halloween Kills has made its way into the world this week. The next installment in the long-running Halloween franchise is going the be the highlight of the Halloween season later in 2021. Halloween franchise alums Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards are back, along with Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, and Halloween star Andi Matichak. Director David Gordon Green is also back at the helm for Halloween Kills, directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

The new image from Halloween Kills was released via GamesRadar (on behalf of their sister publication Total Film) on Wednesday. The image features the seemingly unkillable killing machine that is Michael Myers. Michael is, of course, in his standard serial killer uniform: a jumpsuit and decaying Halloween mask. He is also carrying his preferred murder weapon, a very pointy kitchen knife. Michael looks like he's in extremely good shape considering the last time we saw him, with Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter (Greer), and her granddaughter (Matichak) locking him in Laurie's basement and setting her own house on fire. Michael appears at the top of a staircase in the new photo, but it's unclear whose house he's in or who he's about to attack. Gulp.

Image via Universal Pictures

Green also offered up an enticing tease about Halloween Kills to Total Film. Of the new movie, Green shared, "It's about the creation of fear. It's one thing to be afraid of the Bogey Man, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house... But we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can’t just stick your head under the covers anymore."

Halloween Kills is scheduled for release on October 15, 2021. For more, find out which 2021 new releases we've pegged as our most anticipated movies.

Our 61 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021 Here are the films coming in 2021 that you should put on your radar.

Share Share Tweet Email

Anthony Mackie Is a Wild Card Android in Trailer for New Netflix Movie 'Outside the Wire' Mackie's new Netflix movie promises tons of action.