Comcast has announced today that Halloween Kills was Peacock’s best non-live premiere to date. Considering that Halloween Kills is the first blockbuster to stream at Peacock on release, the result is not exactly a surprise. However, with Halloween Kills being deemed a success by Comcast, we can expect more movies to stream at Peacock simultaneously as they hit theaters.

As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, CEO Brian Roberts referred to Halloween Kills as the “No. 1 non-live event premiere in Peacock’s history.” Considering that Comcast reported a $520M loss on Peacock in its third-quarter earnings report, it’s safe to assume that Halloween Kills will become a successful case that’ll help to define the future of the streaming service.

While it’s unlikely that Comcast will change the release strategy of movies such as Sing 2 weeks before their release, many highly-anticipated 2022 releases could come to Peacock on day one, like The Black Phone, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Legally Blonde 3. With Disney+, Netflix, and Paramount+ pushing a lot of original content, Peacock does need a boost to keep fighting the streaming wars.

RELATED:‌ ‘Halloween Kills’ Cast and Character Guide: The New and Returning Faces in Haddonfield

After his successful 2018’s soft-reboot of Halloween, David Gordon Green is helming two sequels. Halloween Kills was released this October, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. Halloween Kills brings Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) together to take down the monster who haunts this family, setting an epic conclusion for the third part of the trilogy next year.

While Halloween Kills didn’t get the same positive response from critics as the franchise’s previous installment, the movie is already proving to be a box office success, hauling $50 million in the U.S. during its first weekend. With many call-backs and surprise cameos, Halloween Kills pays homage to the entire franchise, which might help justify its impressive box office. Halloween Kills is also one of the bloodiest movies in the series, with 27 bodies hitting the floor. The previous record, of 22 deaths in a single film, belonged to the divisive Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

Halloween Kills is available right now in theaters and on Peacock.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Anthony Michael Hall on ‘Halloween Kills,’ David Gordon Green, and How the Sequel Was Made for the Fans

O'Shea Jackson Jr. on ‘Swagger,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘Den of Thieves 2’, and When He Will Work with His Dad He also talks about why he set an example on set for the younger actors.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email