As we kick off spooky October heading into the weekend, Blumhouse has revealed a new behind-the-scenes featurette for their upcoming Halloween Kills, courtesy of director David Gordon Green, which was revealed as part of today's BlumFest celebrations, which revealed trailers, exclusives, and more coming from the studio. Halloween Kills is set for release on Friday, October 15, and will also premiere day-and-date with theatrical on Peacock.

The spot, albeit brief, features interviews with many of our Halloween faves, including co-screenwriter Danny McBride as well as legacy stars from the original 1978 movie Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens. And, as it turns out, Curtis can still carry Richards as easily as she did when Laurie Strode was babysitting Lindsey Wallace 41 years ago.

In addition to Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak as the three generations of Strode women, Halloween Kills will bring back several more characters from the iconic franchise — Anthony Michael Hall will play a grown-up Tommy Doyle, and Richards will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 film. Stephens also returns to the franchise as Marion Chambers, former assistant to Dr. Loomis.

After the success of 2018’s Halloween, two sequels were announced: Halloween Kills as well as the third film Halloween Ends, which is slated for release on October 14, 2022. The entire trilogy is directed by David Gordon Green, who previously directed such movies as All the Real Girls, Pineapple Express, and Prince Avalanche. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, McBride, and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on October 15. Check out the "Return to Haddonfield" video below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

