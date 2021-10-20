Halloween Kills had lots of tricks and treats for audiences. One of the best of both worlds was the recreation of fan favorite character, Dr. Samuel Loomis. Dr. Loomis, originally played by Donald Pleasence, was the doctor of killer, Michael Myers.

The story of Loomis and Myers goes like this: After murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, a six-year-old Michael Myers is sent to Smith’s Grove Sanitarium where he ends up under the care of Dr. Sam Loomis for the next fifteen years. On October 30, 1978, Michael makes a break from the hospital and runs back to his hometown, Haddonfield, Illinois, where he first begins to stalk Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

After Laurie survives Michael’s killing spree, she stays his main prey for the rest of this version of the story. If we are following the John Carpenter and David Gordon Green telling of this iconic story and not the several other off shoots of the movie, Loomis advocated for the execution of Michael Myers and absolutely detested him.

The second scene of Halloween Kills is a flashback courtesy of a wounded Officer Hawkins. The flashback shows us Myers standing outside of his childhood home in 1978 where he is surrounded by police officers. Loomis walks up behind Myers with a gun to end his reign of terror once and for all when he is stopped by a young Officer Hawkins. Loomis is not able to stop Myers that night and we all know what happens next – Myers goes on through several other movies to stalk and kill the residents of this small, Illinois town.

Many movie goers may be wondering how the new Halloween film was able to re-create Dr. Loomis, as Donald Pleasence passed away in 1995. In a world full of CGI, where people who have passed on are able to be re-created by computer technology, many assumed this was the case for the psychiatrist of Michael Myers. Chris Nelson, the film’s make-up visual effects artist took to Instagram to show followers how it was don’t. Nelson says, “He was not CGI, but our own construction foreman Tom Jones Jr. in an 11 piece prosthetic makeup with hair pieces.” Nelson went on to say that the build was “so fun to do” and also that it was a “pretty quick turnaround”. He finishes his post praising the others that were responsible for making the look possible, including the mold creator and the lace hair, brows, and beard designer, along with a few others.

Check out the full post below and see the wonders of Nelson and his team in action in Halloween Kills, out now!

