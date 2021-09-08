John Carpenter has revealed on Twitter a new track from the Halloween Kills soundtrack, which he composed with his musical partners Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Named “Rampage," the new track promises the violent return of the killer Michael Myers, who’ll come back to torment Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family this Halloween season.

In his tweet, Carpenter shared the new track and reminded fans they can already pre-order the entire soundtrack from Sacred Bones Records. Expected to be available on October 15, together with Halloween Kills’ release in theaters, the official soundtrack will be sold on digital and on vinyl. The trio of composers is also responsible for the soft-reboot soundtrack, and the three will be back for the third installment of the new trilogy, Halloween Ends. “Rampage” is the second track from Halloween Kills to be released, after the first single, “Unkillable,” made its debut on streaming platforms.

After 2018’s Halloween was well-received by both critics and the public, two sequels were announced. Halloween Kills is releasing this October, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. David Gordon Green directs the entire trilogy, while both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills will bring back Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) together to take down the monster who has haunts this family. Halloween Kills will have its world premiere today, at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, during a ceremony that’ll award Curtis a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The movie comes to commercial theaters on October 15. You can already preorder the movie OST through this link. Check out Halloween Kills’ new track below.

