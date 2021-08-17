Sacred Bones Records released “Unkillable”, the first single of the original soundtrack of Halloween Kills, composed by John Carpenter and his collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. The trio composed the soundtrack for 2018’s acclaimed soft-reboot and is returning to make the sequel as spooky to the ears as it’ll be for the eyes.

John Carpenter not only directed and co-wrote the first Halloween movie, but he’s also the composer of the film’s iconic soundtrack. So that he keeps involved in the soundtrack on the new trilogy is a treat for fans, especially since “Unkillable” is one hell of a single. The track pays homage to Halloween’s original theme song, amping up the violence of the music in the same way we expect Halloween Kills to increase Michael Myers’ body count.

After 2018’s Halloween was acclaimed both by critics and the public, two sequels were announced. Halloween Kills is releasing this October, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. David Gordon Green directs the entire trilogy, while both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills will bring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) together to take down the monster who has haunted this family.

Halloween Kills will have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, during a ceremony that’ll award Curtis a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The movie comes to commercial theaters on October 15. The official soundtrack will be released in conjunction with the film release. You can already preorder the movie OST through this link.

