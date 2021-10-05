Universal Pictures has released a new featurette and poster focusing on the trio of Strode women, the central characters in the upcoming horror film Halloween Kills. The one-minute featurette, titled "Warriors," centers around the three lead women of the film with Jamie Lee Curtis as series star Laurie Strode and her daughter Karen, played by Judy Greer, and her granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak. Halloween Kills opens in theaters and streams on Peacock on October 15.

Curtis explains how Laurie has turned her daughter and granddaughter into warriors so that they can finally defeat Michael Myers. Director of both Halloween Kills and its 2018 predesssor David Gordon Green says that Allyson and Karen have "taken the torch from Laurie to try and put evil to rest."

The main premise of the film brings together a team of survivors of Michael's previous slaughters, creating a group to hunt down the supernatural killer and to defeat him once and for all. Along with the three leading women, the film also stars Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall as well as a number of legacy stars from the original 1978 movie like Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Watch: 'Halloween Kills: Return to Haddonfield' Takes You Behind-the-Scenes With the Franchise's Legacy Players

Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to the 2018 box office hit Halloween. Many of the team responsible for the 2018 film are returning for this film with the film being written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green. The film is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block and is executive produced by series creator John Carpenter as well as Curtis, McBride, Green, and Ryan Freimann.

Halloween Kills opens in theaters and begins streaming on Peacock on October 15. You can check out the "Warriors" featurette and poster as well as read the official description for the upcoming film down below:

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and granddaughter Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

KEEP READING: 'A House on the Bayou' Trailer Reveals a Dinner Nightmare in Blumhouse TV Movie on Epix

Share Share Tweet Email

How Every James Bond Actor Defined an Era of 007 A look into how each actor left his mark on the secret agent.

Read Next