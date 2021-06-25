The first trailer for the highly anticipated horror film Halloween Kills has finally arrived, bringing with it the return of the masked serial killer Michael Myers.

The Halloween Kills trailer begins with Myers leaving the burning house of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), which was seen aflame at the end of 2018’s Halloween. While a group of firemen saves Myers, that naturally doesn’t stop him from massacring the entire squad — and doing some other recreational killing for the fun of it.

Image via Universal Pictures/Blumhouse

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Sequel ‘Halloween Kills’: “It’s a Masterpiece”

While Laurie is stuck in the hospital from a knife wound suffered in the first film, that doesn’t stop her from going and trying to kill Myers once she discovers he’s still alive. While the Halloween series has fairly often been Myers versus individuals, Halloween Kills seems to imply the Haddonfield community is uniting to take down the serial killer.

Most importantly, the trailer shows Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) all coming together to take down the monster who has haunted this family. There are also some interesting lines spoken in the trailer, as when Laurie says that “the more he kills, the more he transcends,” and even questions how Myers can be a human when he survived that fire. Also appearing in the film is Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle (who was previously portrayed by Brian Andrews in the original 1978 film), and Nancy Stephens, who reprises the role of Marion Chambers.

After the massive success of 2018’s Halloween, two sequels were announced: Halloween Kills, and the third film, Halloween Ends, which is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. The entire trilogy is directed by David Gordon Green, who previously directed such varied films as All the Real Girls, Pineapple Express, and Prince Avalanche. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills comes out on October 15. Check out the first trailer and poster for Halloween Kills below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

KEEP READING: ‘Halloween Kills’ Set Video Offers First Glimpse of Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'The Rocketeer' Perfected the MCU Formula More Than a Decade Before 'Iron Man' (and Bombed Anyway) Joe Johnston's jet-pack adventure plays like the greatest standalone MCU movie ever made.

Read Next

Ross Bonaime (83 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime