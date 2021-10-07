While 'Halloween' focused on the Strode family, 'Halloween Kills' centers around the town of Haddonfield that has been tormented by Michael Myers.

Ahead of the release of Halloween Kills, Universal has released a new featurette that takes fans of the storied horror franchise behind the scenes of the new movie. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills is a sequel to the filmmaker’s hit 2018 reboot, which made over $250 million worldwide. While the first movie was about the character Laurie Strode, Halloween Kills is about the entire town of Haddonfield, star Jamie Lee Curtis says in the video, suggesting that a prominent theme in the sequel will be “mob mentality.” Green described the film as a “bigger, badder, nastier, crazier version” of a premise we’ve seen unfold so many times before. Cast member Judy Greer, meanwhile, teased “non-stop action and blood.”

“David was really clear that he wanted to explore the after-effects of violence and how it affected Haddonfield,” co-writer Danny McBride says in the video, putting on a very serious expression. The featurette is peppered with shots from the movie that tease gruesome kills, mob violence, and lots of fire, while the iconic synth theme song plays in the background.

The Halloween franchise was birthed in 1978 by the legendary John Carpenter, who serves as an executive producer and co-composer on these new films. The film also stars Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall, and is written by McBride, Green, and Scott Teems, based on the characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill.

And what characters they are. Both Michael Myers — who reinvented slasher villains in the New Hollywood era — and Laurie Strode are icons of the genre, evolving and adapting with the changing times. And remarkably, they're still relevant today.

Halloween Kills is slated for an October 15 release in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service. You can watch the featurette here, and read the official synopsis down below.

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

