Halloween Kills is getting a special screening at the 78th Venice International Film Festival as part of a ceremony to award Jamie Lee Curtis a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Besides a well-deserving recognition of Curtis’ works, the ceremony will allow a select number of people to watch Halloween Kills more than a month before its official release.

Curtis's career was launched by the first Halloween movie, back in 1978. However, the actress was part of several great movies since then, including the recent Knives Out, cult comedies such as Freaky Friday, and action flicks like True Lies. The award at Venice couldn’t be more deserving, as Curtis's career is undoubtedly one to be praised. The earlier screening of Halloween Kills is also a great surprise to those attending Venice this year, as the movie’s trailer teases a bloody fantastic sequel.

Commenting on the award announcement, Curtis said:

“I am incredibly humbled to be honored in this way by the Venice International Film Festival. It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving ‘Lifetime Achievement’ recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me. Halloween — and my partnership with Laurie Strode — launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was, and remains, a gift. Italian Cinema has always honored and heralded the genre that gave me my career, so I couldn’t be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield.”

After 2018’s Halloween was acclaimed both by critics and the public, two sequels were announced. Halloween Kills is releasing this October, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. David Gordon Green directs the entire trilogy, while both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival will be held from 1 to 11 September. The ceremony to award Curtis will take place on September 8 at the Sala Grande before the world premiere of Halloween Kills. Halloween Kills comes to commercial theaters on October 15.

