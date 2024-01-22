The Big Picture Trick or Treat Studios unveils their lineup of horror masks for 2024, including iconic characters like Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Art the Clown.

Horror franchises like The Lost Boys, Phantasm, Goosebumps, and Beetlejuice will also be receiving new masks from Trick or Treat Studios.

2024 will see the return of historic horror franchises to the big screen, including Beetlejuice 2, Terrifier 3, and a Peacock original series for Friday the 13th.

A new calendar year means a whole ton of new horror releases to look forward to. However, for collectors, it also means another year anticipating the best merchandise the genre has to offer. For horror, one of the best manufacturers of high-end collectibles has been the appropriately named Trick or Treat Studios. They’re best known for their premium Halloween masks and now the spooky company has just unveiled their slate for 2024 full of genre icons. Revealed by Blood Disgusting, the new masks for 2024 include Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Jason Goes to Hell, Art the Clown from Terrifier, and Leatherface (designed by horror legend Greg Nicotero) from last year’s popular The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game.

If that’s not enough horror goodness for you, Trick or Treat is also releasing masks for The Lost Boys, Phantasm, Goosebumps, Thanksgiving, The Goonies ,and Beetlejuice this year. There are no pre-orders available for these scary haunted masks yet, but the preview shots alone are enough to get horror fans screaming with joy. As fans wait for these masks, they will be delighted to learn that 2024 will see several historic horror franchises returning to the big screen.

Beetlejuice 2 and the Christmas-themed Terrifier 3, for instance,will bring their respective franchises back to theaters. Those two sequels are a perfect reflection of the modern renaissance the genre is in. Both old and new franchises are thriving alongside some amazing original scares. 2024 also marks the return of a long dormant franchise, Friday the 13th. After 15 long years, fans are returning to Camp Crystal Lake in the form of a Peacock original series from A24 and Byran Fuller. That means the last horror icon not to get a revival in this current generation is Freddy, so hopefully, we’ll get some much-needed Elm Street news in the months to come.

Horror's Impressive Revival Continues With Another Big Year

Image via Warner Bros.

Another reason 2024 is huge for horror is it marks the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The 1974 masterpiece from director Tobe Hooper is arguably still one of the scariest films of all time. Its dreadful documentary style paired with Daniel Pearl's sharp and sinister cinematography remains next to none. There are so many ways the franchise is being celebrated this year, with Trick or Treat having already unveiled their upcoming line of figures for Chainsaw. However, it's safe to expect a lot more announcements from them and other companies like NECA in the coming months. It’s going to be a collecting slaughterhouse with Leatherface reminding us why they're one of horror’s most frightening royals. On top of that, it’s also the 45th anniversary of the Phantasm franchise. Here’s hoping for a new 4K box set for this underrated gem this year.

While horror fans wait for these frightening masks to go up for pre-order, you can view the teaser from Terrifier 3 below. The festive sequel kills its way to theaters on October 25, 2024, while Beetlejuice 2 returns moviegoers to the land of the dead on September 6, 2024. You can check out Trick or Treat Studios' 2024 mask collection below and visit their website for more details on the upcoming releases.