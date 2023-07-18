When movie fans talk about horror classics the conversation usually starts and ends with John Carpenter’s Halloween. The 1978 slasher remains a scary atmospheric triumph and the film is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2023. The famous babysitter killer Michael Myers has been all over pop culture the last few years thanks to Halloween’s legacy trilogy reminding moviegoers of The Boogeyman’s dreadful power. Now, to help mark the franchise's historically bloody milestone, Trick or Treat Studios have unveiled their new haunting Michael Myers’ figure.

The new eight-inch figure, a part of the company’s “Scream Giants” line, sees The Boogeyman in their classic attire. Michael is wearing the iconic blue mechanic jumpsuit and their soulless all white William Shatner mask with a staple franchise kitchen knife at the ready. “The Shape” also comes with a Jack-o-lantern and an interchangeable right arm which is holding the knife. The other arm option has Michael with nothing in his hand in a more “relaxed” stocking manor which is a pose seen countless times throughout the 1978 film when their following Laurie Strode around Haddonfield. There have been a ton of Michael Myers figures in the past from various studios, but this particular figure does a great job capturing the feel of the spooky Carpenter flick. The shading gives the piece a heavy claustrophobic nature to it as if it was about to be consumed by shadows. The amount of detail that is found in this figure like the popped collar, exposed neck, and chilling vain work on the hands make this a very screen accurate Michael Myers. Plus, Trick or Treat Studios has had a great Halloween track record in the past. They’ve previously made 12-inch figures for all the different Michaels across the franchise along with each version of his mask. This includes the original, Rob Zombie’s Halloween, and Halloween Ends.

The Night He Came Home!

While the slasher genre didn’t start with Halloween, Carpenter’s film perfected the sub-genre. In 1978 mainstream audiences never saw something quite as uniquely simple and disturbingly complex. Whether it was thick as fog Halloween atmosphere, the brilliant performances, or Carpenter’s one two punch of creative direction and legendary musical score, this string of babysitter murders slashed all the right notes. Even today, while franchises like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th have come and gone, nothing can hold a candle to the mystery of Michael Myers. Since Halloween’s debut, the franchise has had 12 sequels/reboots/remakes of varying quality. Some of the best sequels include Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween (2018), and Halloween Kills. After the original sequel Halloween II “killed” Michael Myers in 1981 the franchise would try the anthology route with Halloween III: Season of the Witch. It was criticized at the time for not having Michael as its star, but has since rightfully become a horror cult classic. In the current timeline of films Michael saw a “definitive death” in the criminally underrated Halloween Ends last October. However, like all horror fans know, “you can’t kill the boogeymen”.

Image via Compass International Pictures

When Does Trick or Treat’s Michael Myers Figure Release?

Trick or Treat's new Michael Myers figure is set to ship on October 2, 2023. Just in time for the Halloween season. You can pre-order the figure now on Trick or Treats’ website for $34.99. Halloween is also streaming now on Shudder. The trailer for the slasher can be seen down below.