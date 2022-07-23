Even though movie fans are currently in the middle of the hot summer blockbuster season, the spookiest time of year is almost upon us. This means many chilling things, but most importantly it means endless horror movie marathons and new scary collectibles. One of the biggest names of the genre, Michael Myers, is seemingly returning for the final time this October in Halloween Ends. However, to capitalize on the Boogeyman’s latest murder spree, Funko is taking us back to where it all began with a new Pop of Michael Myers that has a haunting twist.

A part of Funko’s VHS/DVD Cover line, this Michael Myers Pop glows in the dark with an eerie dusty Orange tint that simulates the colors for the iconic poster of the 1978 classic. The same poster that’s the backdrop of this new vinyl figure. However, that’s not the best part as the figure comes in a pre-packaged protector case and the DVD cover has the ability to be hung on the wall as well. The figure is a Walmart Exclusive and is retailing for $19.88.

Funko has done a ton of great horror figures in the past and, as recently as last year, they gave Michael Myers all the Pops his kill happy heart deserved. This included a cool premium version that came with the infamous Myers’ house. That being said, this new glow-in-the-dark Myers arguably takes the horror crown because of its great blend of nostalgia and eye pleasing aesthetic. Not only does the orange color palette remind fans of the poster, it also makes Myers look like a light-up jack-o’-lantern. Almost every frame of this franchise has had a pumpkin or two that helped set the frightening atmosphere. These round orange delights are as synonymous with the holiday as Myers himself. That connection is also very fitting given that the poster that comes with this new Pop, as every franchise fan would know, features a pumpkin being cleverly formed by the Boogeyman's knife swing.

Funko has always been a very nostalgia-based company and this DVD Cover Pop is a prime example of that. Whether it’s the cover itself or Myers’ glow, which is sure to keep you up at night, this is a must-have for any Halloween collector. It’s no secret that John Carpenter's Halloween is one of the greatest horror films of all time. Its near flawless balance between heart-pounding suspense and ghastly imagery paired with Carpenter’s brilliant score is still unmatched to this day. Over 40 years and 13 films later, there has never been a better time to be a Halloween fan. Especially with the first trailer for Halloween Ends dropping earlier this week. While we anxiously wait for Michael and Laurie’s final showdown on October 14, you can pre-order this new DVD Michael Myers Pop on Walmart’s website.

Check out images of the Funko Pop below:

Check out the trailer for Halloween Ends below;