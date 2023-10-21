Following the news of Miramax's plans for a larger cinematic universe for the Halloween franchise, it seems fans of the horror franchise have more to look forward to. Funko has unveiled a new and very disturbing Michael Myers Halloween Pop! which is now up for grabs. The new figure sees Michael Myers, who is portrayed in th franchise by Nick Castle, up to no good, as he stands over a sidewalk, peeking with one eye behind the turf fence as he stalks a potential victim. The menacing new Funko pop! is one way to complete your Halloween collection.

The vinyl collectible perfectly captures the grit and essence of the character that has haunted our screens for decades. The vinyl figure stands at a height of 4.5 inches and is a part of Hot Topic’s Scare Fair collection for Halloween. The collection also includes figures from The Exorcist, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, and Aliens.

If you're keen on getting your hands on this collectible, you'd better hurry. The vinyl figure, imported and crafted by Funko, not only adds to the allure of the Halloween franchise but also serves as a timely reminder. Given Michael's propensity to lurk and pounce, collectors might want to keep a close count of their figures. After all, you never know when one might just... disappear.

‘Halloween’ Franchise Is Set to Expand

In another news, Miramax Television and Trancas International Films have recently joined forces to potentially bring forth a cinematic universe that will see the Halloween franchise expand. The new cinematic universe is set to comprise both movies and TV shows to potentially capture newer audiences. The original Halloween franchise debuted in 1978 with a film co-penned and directed by John Carpenter and has stood the test of time. The franchise is now widely regarded as one of the best and most beloved in the horror genre.

The Michael Myers Halloween Funko Pop! is a reminder for the franchise’s fans of how large it became and a subtle tease for what’s hopefully about to come. Buy the new Pop! figure from Hot Topic here. and check out images of the figure below: