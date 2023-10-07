The Big Picture Halloween and Hellraiser nearly had a crossover film titled Helloween, pitting Michael Myers against Pinhead in a battle of evil forces.

Filmmaker Dave Parker came up with the idea and even created a trailer for the crossover, but it was ultimately rejected by Dimension Studios.

Loyal fans and Halloween producer Moustapha Akkad were against the crossover, and now the possibility is even slimmer due to expired deals and rights entanglements.

One of my favorite games to play with other horror friends is to ask them who would win in a deadly match-up. Would Ghostface be able to out-smart Leatherface, or would he stumble over themselves like always and lose to the saw? Is Annabelle able to be silent and deadly against the crass, knife-wielding Chucky, or will he use his humor and wit to overpower his fellow doll? We already saw Freddy vs. Jason and, regardless of some not-so-great critic reviews, that film has become a cult classic in the horror world. "Welcome to my world, bitch!" Come on -- that's iconic! But did you know that the horror-verse almost had another monster mash-up? It was one that could've rivaled Freddy and Jason's campy showdown, too. The Halloween franchise almost teamed up with the Hellraiser franchise to create an otherworldly evil combination that would have wreaked havoc on anyone in their path.

The idea was conceived by filmmaker Dave Parker after he had unsuccessfully pitched the idea of Freddy vs. Jason back in the mid-90s, according to the book The Hellraiser Films and Their Legacy. Once he was rejected for the Freddy vs. Jason crossover, he began to try and think of other horror icons that could be meshed together. At the time, Dimension Studios owned the rights to both Halloween and Hellraiser, so Parker started there. He took clips from Halloween movies and Hellraiser movies, pieced them together, and created a voiceover for a trailer he could pitch. He called the crossover Helloween. Think of all the Halloween costumes we could've had!

How Would Pinhead and Michael Myers' Worlds Converge?

Parker's biggest challenge was to somehow try to cohesively blend the sadistic cenobites with the unstoppable Michael Myers. In interviews with both Creature Corner and Fangoria (recounted by the Clive Barker Podcast), Parker detailed his overall premise. Michael Myers seemingly can't die, so that little nugget of information is how Parker wanted to link him with Pinhead. The film was set to start with a trick-or-treating flashback of Michael Myers going to a house to get candy. At the house, he is given the box by Halloween's "Man in Black." This is "stranger danger," Michael! I guess the saying is "never accept candy from a stranger" and not "never accept a creepy golden cube full of demented despair from a stranger," so it's reasonable that he didn't think twice when he accepted. When Michael opens it, the Lord of the Dead, "Samhain," escapes and inhabits Michael's body. This is evidently what causes him to kill his sister on Halloween and why he becomes the serial killer that he is in the present day. Once the flashback is over, we find ourselves in the Myers' home, and there are people trying to destroy it on Halloween. Those people find the box hidden in a wall, which draws both Pinhead and Michael to the house. Once there, Pinhead and Michael end up in battle with each other. Of course, the final act of the film would have taken place in Hell because there are no rules in horror and there are certainly no rules in wild, crossover horror films.

Dimension thought Helloween was interesting but didn't think there would be enough of a sell to make it plausible. This idea was pitched eight years before Freddy vs. Jason was actually made and became a theatrical success ... much to Parker's dismay, I'm sure. Doug Bradley, who played Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise, pondered what might have been in an interview with Your Move Magazine, where he discussed the potential crossover. Bradley told the magazine that two scripts for the Helloween crossover were rejected before Freddy vs. Jason was released because the studio thought it would bomb. Never doubt a zombie-fied mama's boy and his sarcastic, burn-scar-covered partner in crime! Because of FvJ's success, Dimension was suddenly interested in reviving the idea of a Pinhead and Michael crossover. Bradley was getting excited to reprise his hellish villain role and had even spoken to Clive Barker, the writer and director of the original Hellraiser film, about it. Rumors circulated that Barker would write the script and Halloween creator John Carpenter would direct it. Taken by itself, a Myers/Pinhead mash-up is exciting, but a Barker and Carpenter collaboration would have absolutely rocked the horror world. In the documentary Halloween: 25 Years of Terror, Barker confirmed the plan was for both he and Carpenter to be involved with the film.

Loyal Fans Were Against a 'Halloween' and 'Hellraiser' Crossover

Unfortunately for everyone, Halloween producer Moustapha Akkad was against the idea of the crossover happening. Bradley noted that Akkad had retained the rights to all the sequels and wasn't keen on the two getting together. Fans were never fully onboard either, as confirmed by a poll that was put up at HalloweenMovies.com. According to the Clive Barker Podcast, 54% of the 84,427 votes received were against the crossover. And if you were still holding out hope for the team-up, we're sorrow to report that the possibility is even slimmer now. Universal Pictures released David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy in theaters as part of a deal with Miramax, but that deal has now expired. Miramax currently co-owns the film rights with Trancas International Films, which belongs to the Akkad family, and they're currently in the process of shopping those rights around. Hellraiser has had some rights entaglements, as well, with its latest installment -- a 2022 reboot -- released as a Hulu exclusive.

Maybe it's just me and my penchant for cheesy horror movies, but the Helloween movie sounds like it could've been a campy classic for all to enjoy. Horror crossovers have been far and few between since Freddy vs. Jason was released, but if the slasher genre can get a resurgence, perhaps some marquee match-ups might still come our way. I'm looking at you, David Gordon Green!