The inflatables come in three sizes, ranging from 8 feet tall to an intimidating 25 feet tall, all equipped with Michael Myers' signature bloody knife.

Halloween and its sequels can be streamed on Shudder, making it the perfect time to pre-order the new Michael Myers inflatables for a spooky Halloween setup.

It’s almost spooky season! This year will deliver a little extra haunting as 2023 marks the 45th anniversary of John Carpenter's immortal classic Halloween. There are so many ways companies are celebrating the franchise for this historic event. There have been new steelbooks, action figures, and fun things like board games announced. However, if you want to be the envy of your neighborhood, HalloweenCostumes.com has just unveiled their massive line of Michael Myers inflatables.

This slasher killer comes in three different sizes. There’s one standing at 8 feet tall for $119.99, one at 15 feet tall for $299.99, and the last one stands at an insanely scary 25 feet tall. The latter will be a spine-chilling $499.99. Also, no matter how tall you go, Michael is armed with his signature bloody knife.

Michael Myers Always Comes Home

When Halloween debuted in 1978, it became the highest grossing indie film at the time. To this day, it’s still one of the scariest and well shot horror films ever made. It was the relatable simplicity and focus on atmospheric thrills that led Michael Myers to become a household name. The town of Haddonfield became the perfect everyday location to strike fear in the hearts of horror audiences. However, everything about the film has become iconic. The poster, Carpenter’s brilliant musical score, the rich lines of dialogue, and Michael’s lifeless white mask has defined horror for decades. There would be countless sequels, some of which are severely underrated like Halloween 4, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends, but this nail-biter of a franchise’s praise always goes back to the original. Nothing beats “The Night He Came Home”.

That’s why it’s so great to see company’s like HalloweenCostumes.com continue to honor the franchise in such fun ways. Decorating for Halloween has become a national pastime with more and more elaborate inflatables and animatronics being made every year. This air-filled Michael Myers may be the best new inflatable in town. All we need now is a nice fog machine and a boom box blasting Carpenter’s legendary Halloween theme for the perfect franchise set up.

Where Can You Stream Halloween?

Halloween can currently be streamed on the horror-centric streaming service Shudder along with its sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. You can pre-order all three sizes of Michael Myers’ new inflatable on HalloweenCostumes.com before you start your Halloween marathon. Check out the inflatable Michael Myers and the trailer for the slasher classic below.