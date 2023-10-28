It’s hard to believe that Halloween is almost upon us. If you're a fan of the Halloween franchise there have been a ton of things to keep you occupied this month for the franchise’s 45th anniversary. This has included new action figures, clothing lines, and 4K releases. Now, you can add survival to that list as the new official Halloween mobile game has you come face to face with evil itself, Michael Myers.

Halloween: A Match Made in Terror is a new “Match 3” style puzzle game where you have to match at least three of the same colored gems at a time to rack up enough points to make it to the next level. In this case, the items you have to match are the series’ staple Pumpkin, Dr. Loomis’ trench coat, a Rabbit in Red Lounge book of matches, a Strode Realty sign, Michael’s ghost disguise, and a ball of yarn. You’ll also have weapons at your disposal depending on how well you do, including explosives, grenades, guns, beer, Molotov cocktails, and a Simon Says game. The better you do in each level the more stars you get to renovate an old house in Haddonfield. Also, given that this is an official game, John Carpenter's iconic score scares you along the way as you try to survive “the night he came home.”

Where’s ‘Halloween’ Streaming?

Close

The original 1978 classic can currently be streamed alongside Halloween 4 and Halloween 5 on Shudder. Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween (2007), and Halloween 2 (2009) and David Gordon Green's reboot are streaming on Peacock in the U.S. The reason why this franchise has endured for the last 45 years is Michael Myers’ blank canvas. Whether he’s just an escaped patient who randomly killed babysitters on Halloween night, a supernatural force run by a demonic cult, or a brother out for revenge, there’s a film in this franchise for every type of horror fan. The original Halloween was far from the first slasher, but Carpenter, with the help of co-writer Debra Hill, brought the sub-genre into the mainstream thanks to its brilliant simplicity. The atmospheric “every town” based frights are still some of the most scary material in horror. Few in the genre have come close to Michael’s lasting, fear-inducing power.

Before your next Halloween rewatch, you can download Halloween: A Match Made in Terror here.

Watch on Shudder