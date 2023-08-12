The Big Picture Loungefly unveils chilling new Halloween collection featuring a Michael Myers mini backpack and matching wallet, both with glow-in-the-dark features.

The highly detailed backpack showcases Michael's iconic blue overalls and expressionless white mask, while the wallet includes a knife cutout and eerie interior lining.

Loungefly's Halloween collection is sure to impress horror fans with its attention to detail and will be a must-have for anyone looking to make a spooky statement.

It’s August which means the countdown to Halloween has already begun. Pretty soon the leaves will change colors and our endless horror movie marathons will begin. No horror marathon would be complete without John Carpenter’s Halloween. The classic 1978 slasher is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. To help mark the occasion various companies have announced new action figures, board games, and apparel lines based on the iconic franchise. Now Loungefly has unveiled their chilling new Halloween collection that will leave any Michael Myers fan bloodthirsty.

Exclusively revealed by Dread Central, the first item in this sharp collection is Loungefly's Compass International Michael Myers Halloween Cosplay Mini Backpack. The front of the leather backpack sees “The Shape” in all their sinister glory. The way the bag blends in with Michael’s classic blue overalls as their expressionless white mask contrasts off it will leave a very eerie impression on you. It’s stunning to say the least and the killer’s face even glows-in-the-dark. There’s so much amazing detail featured throughout the bag like the metal zipper being in the shape of a knife, Michael’s house awaiting horror fans on the back with the film’s now infamously spine tingling tagline “The Night He Came Home”, and the interior is filled to the brim with knives, jack-o-lanterns, and Michael’s mask. Just like with Michael’s mask on the front, Michael’s house can also glow-in-the-dark. If you look closely at the murder house there's a small little jack-o-lantern on Michael’s front porch that is reminiscent of Carpenter’s legendary opening first-person sequence. The backpack is priced at $80.

The last part of this collection is Loungefly's Halloween Michael Myers Mask Cosplay Zip-Around Wallet. Just like the backpack, the piece made of leather features Michael’s ghastly portrait on the front that glows-in-the-dark. Also, on the back the same image of Michael’s house with the tagline “The Night He Came Home” and Halloween logo above it can be seen. Just like most wallets of this type there’s an ID holder, but with the added bonus of the Boogeyman’s signature knife cut out of the plastic cover. In addition to that, there’s once again knives, jack-o-lanterns, and Michael’s mask lining the interior. This wallet will be $40.

“The Night He Came Home”

For the last 45 years, Halloween and Michael Myers have been instilling fear in the minds of small towns around the world. It doesn’t get any scarier than the simple premise of a man going around killing people for no reason. Michael has become an icon thanks to Carpenter’s brilliant direction, sense of atmosphere, and insidious musical score. Halloween’s sound is as iconic as the James Bond or Superman theme. It’s a piece of music you just hear every time you see an image of this monster in action or a new Halloween themed product. That includes this new collection. Loungefly has always done an amazing job with their highly detailed bags and wallets, but they’ve out done themselves with this Boogeyman sized treat. Now, you can transport all your favorite Halloween films in style to a friend's house or make every person at your next horror convention extremely jealous. It’s a collection that would even make Michael’s emotionless face turn into a scary fun smile.

When’s Loungefly's Halloween Collection Releasing?

Loungefly's Halloween Collection is coming soon and is not up for pre-order yet, but you can view more information about each Michael themed product on their website. While horror fans anxiously wait for this Halloween collection to drop, you can stream the Carpenter classic on Shudder. Halloween is also available on 4K, Blu-ray, and all major VOD platforms.

Image via Loungefly