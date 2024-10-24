There's no telling what the slasher genre would be like today without Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise. Undeniably one of the most famous and rewatchable horror series in modern cinema history, this iconic collection of films has been scaring audiences since its debut with John Carpenter's 1978 original. The story of unhinged serial killer Michael Myers as he stalks and slashes on the streets of his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, continues to thrill audiences and is today immortalized in the annals of horror pop culture. Since his first film, twelve installments have kept his spirit and massive kill count alive—none more so as of recently than the Halloween reboot trilogy by director David Gordon Green.

In many ways, the reboot trilogy is a love letter to the 1978 classic. It directly continues that film, capturing much of its style and tone. Co-creator John Carpenter even returned as an executive producer, creative consultant, and composer to help make this trilogy fit within the same universe as his original. Being only faithful to the first one, they leave out many of the storylines established in the previous sequels, most significantly the arc of Michael and his nemesis Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) being long-lost siblings. Gordon Green's films bring Michael Myers to modern viewers, keeping him relevant in the public eye and continuing his story. While it has become integral to the Halloween legacy, it is a flawed trilogy, starting off strong but quickly starting to dip in quality with each new installment. They all have their highlights and some weak points, but overall, it's a remarkable trilogy worthy of a few rewatches and discussions. So, from worst to best, here is every entry in David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot franchise, ranked.

3 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, and James Jude Courtney

In third place is Halloween Ends, released in 2022 as the closing chapter in the reboot trilogy. Though it tried to go out on a high note, this is often viewed as the weakest of the franchise, a major letdown that many fans would agree failed to give a satisfying pay-off to what was supposed to be an epic final battle. For some surprising reason, Michael (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie are taken out of much of the action, and the film instead decides to focus on a newly introduced character, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a troubled kid, ostracized and seen as a murderer by the community after a horrible accident. Eventually, he gets corrupted and taken under Michael's wing, and the two go on a killing spree. But as his bloodlust grows, Corey becomes obsessed with becoming the new Boogeyman of Haddonfield.

Ends biggest mistake was downplaying Laurie's and Michael's significance. They're turned into secondary characters while Corey runs much of the show until the final act when he's just brushed off so the real stars can have their final fight. It's a major head-scratcher to introduce a new character this late in the franchise and focus on him when viewers only want to see the epic showdown. But even Michael's and Laurie's last fight isn't all that impressive. The ending of Halloween Kills established that their last confrontation would be emotional, vicious, and far more personal, but here, it's short, has no build-up, and didn't even happen till the last twenty minutes. Plus, it didn't seem likely that the film would boldly kill off Laurie, so it seemed pretty obvious that the ending would be in her favor, and eventually, it did. Overall, Halloween Ends wasn't the conclusion fans had hoped for, but to give credit to the film, it's notable in its attempt to try something new and explore different avenues. It's not the worst of the Halloween franchise, but compared to the other two in Green's trilogy, it unfortunately takes the last spot.

2 'Halloween Kills' (2021)

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and James Jude Courtney