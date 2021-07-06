The first five Halloween movies are heading to 4K in a new collector's edition later this year courtesy of Shout! Factory, just in time for the latest entry into the franchise, Halloween Kills. 43 years after the first Halloween hit theaters in 1978, the classic horror films by master filmmaker John Carpenter are finally receiving a long-overdue 4K release.

The five movies that will be re-released are Halloween, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Each film will include a limited-edition rigid slipcase and cover art from artist Joel Robinson, AND 7” vinyl will be released from the first three featuring new music from Carpenter.

The original Halloween features a return to the original camera negative for the first time. The breakout horror film sets the stage on Halloween night as Michael Myers begins slaughtering teens in a quiet neighborhood after escaping from a mental hospital. Final girl Laurie (played by face of the franchise Jamie Lee Curtis) fights for her life as Myers makes his way through her friends. Special features include:

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Co-Writer/Director John Carpenter And Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Editor Tommy Lee Wallace And Actor Nick Castle

“The Night She Came Home”

TV Version Footage

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Original Color Timing Presentation

Vintage Interview With Producer Moustapha Akkad

“Halloween: A Cut Above The Rest”

“Halloween Unmasked 2000”

Halloween – The Extended Cut In HD (TV Inserts Are In Standard Definition)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Halloween II takes place right where the first film ended, as Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for revenge in the Haddonfield hospital, as he searches for his nemesis, Dr. Loomis. Although Carpenter did not direct the sequel, he did have a writing and music credit, and was very much involved in the creative process. Special features include:

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)

Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)

“The Nightmare Isn’t Over – The Making Of Halloween II” Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, And More

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations

Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV and Radio Spots

Television Cut (in standard definition)

Film Script (DVD ROM)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch is the only film in the franchise that does not feature Michael Myers, but that does not mean it's any less terrifying. The film follows Dr. Daniel Challis and Ellie as they work together to foil the evil plan of Conal Cochran, who dons an eerie pumpkin mask when he kills trick-or-treaters. Special features include:

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Director Tommy Lee Wallace

Audio Commentary With Actor Tom Atkins

“Stand Alone: The Making Of Halloween III: Season Of The Witch” Featuring Tommy Lee Wallace, Actors Tom Atkins And Stacey Nelkin, Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, And More

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations With Host Sean Clark And Tommy Lee Wallace

Interview With Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Burman

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers, unsurprisingly, features the return of Michael Myers as he targets Laurie Strode's daughter, Jamie, and her babysitter, Rachel. Dr. Loomis also returns to fight against Michael before he's able to kill the young, innocent children of Haddonfield. Special features include:

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Actors Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris

Audio Commentary With Director Dwight H. Little And Author Justin Beahm

“The Making Of Halloween 4: Final Cut”

“The Making Of Halloween 4”

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers continues to follow the neverending terrorism Michael Myers inflicts on Haddonfield, as he seemingly survives the mine explosion thought to have killed him. Jamie discovers that she has a bond with Michael, and Dr. Loomis plans to use her as bait in a trap in Myers' childhood home. Special features include:

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Actor Don Shanks

Audio Commentary With Director Dominique Othenin-Girard And Actors Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman

“Inside Halloween 5”

“The Making Of Halloween 5”

“On The Set: Behind-The-Scenes Footage”

Halloween 5 Promo

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

The Halloween films 4K edition will be made available on September 28, along with the 7” vinyl, posters, and enamel pins. Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters on October 15 later this year.

