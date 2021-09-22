Because we can never have enough of Michael Myers.

Before Halloween Kills unleashes Michael Myers’ latest killing spree, CineLife Entertainment is bringing three classic franchise movies to theaters. John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween and its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, will be available in theaters this October to celebrate spooky season by honoring one of the most iconic killers in cinema.

The new screenings are the best way to revisit the film that started it all and introduced the world to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, a slasher so good that the new Blumhouse trilogy still considers it canon. But, of course, there’s also plenty of reason to love Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, as they brought Michael Myers back after the divisive third entry of the original franchise. So even if Halloween Kills might be the main course for horror fans this October, the classics work as a delicious appetizer. The showings are being booked worldwide through a partnership between CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures, and Trancas International Films.

Commenting on the return of the classic Halloween films to theaters, Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas and Compass, said:

“With this year marking the 43rd year of the original Halloween, along with the upcoming release of director David Gordon Green’s new film Halloween Kills, we’re excited for this iconic franchise to represent a symbol of the holiday itself. Our goal is to bring classic films to fans across the country, especially during these uncertain times, which is why we are catering to fans with showings of the most beloved Halloween films, continuing the incredible momentum we have seen over the past few years.”

After his successful 2018 soft-reboot of Halloween, David Gordon Green is back to helm two sequels. Halloween Kills is releasing this October, while Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. Halloween Kills will bring Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) together to take down the monster who has haunted their family.

Halloween Kills comes to commercial theaters and Peacock on October 15. For tickets and further details of available showing of the classic films, you can check CineLife Entertainment’s official website.

