1978 saw the release of Halloween, legendary director John Carpenter's breakout hit that introduced the world to Michael Myers (Nick Castle), the masked serial killer who has become one of the most iconic horror villains in cinema history. However, while Carpenter's brilliant direction and Michael's imposing presence were both key to Halloween's success, the film wouldn't have made the impact that it did without having a memorable protagonist.

Luckily, it had exactly that, as Jamie Lee Curtis would make her big screen debut in the film starring as Laurie Strode, a teenage babysitter and Michael's primary target. Curtis' performance would make a huge impact on viewers, quickly establishing her as one of horror's predominant scream queens, while setting herself up for greater success in the future. In the following decades, Jamie Lee Curtis has returned to the franchise on a number of occasions, reprising the role of Laurie Strode a total of six times (and making a small, non-Laurie vocal cameo in Halloween III: Season of the Witch), cementing the character's reputation as one of horror's best final girls. These are all of Jamie Lee Curtis' appearances in the Halloween franchise, ranked based on how memorable they are as a whole.

Halloween: Resurrection is one of the weakest films in the entire franchise. Centered on a group of contestants taking part in a reality show that challenges them to spend one night in the Myers' family house, Resurrection's contrived dialogue, bland characters and choppy editing are enough to make it a laughably bad film, but from the perspective of a Halloween fan, one of its most disappointing aspects is its integration of Laurie Strode.

At the beginning of Resurrection, it is revealed to viewers that, after surviving the events of Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Laurie is being kept in a mental health facility. In spite of her physical confinement, Laurie prepares for Michael's (Brad Loree) inevitable return, even successfully trapping him on the roof of the building. Unfortunately, she lets her guard down, allowing Michael to reclaim his knife and escape, leading to Laurie's death only 15 minutes into the movie. In her shockingly limited screen time, Curtis never truly gets a stand-out moment, and the material that she is given is so poor that it's hard to imagine how this could be considered anything other than her worst performance as Laurie Strode.

Halloween Ends is the conclusion to David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, which notably brought Curtis back as Laurie following the character's death in Halloween: Resurrection. In the first film, audiences are reintroduced to Laurie as a woman haunted by her past with Michael Myers, spending decades training and preparing for his return. The second film, Halloween Kills, ends on a cliffhanger in which the masked murderer kills Laurie's daughter (Judy Greer) and manages to get away. Ends picks up four years later where, oddly enough, Laurie is seen living a fairly normal life in Haddonfield, able to have mostly overcome the trauma left behind by her previous encounters with Michael (James Jude Courtney), despite the fact that, unlike before, he's still on the loose.

Regardless of their other flaws, Laurie is a compelling character in Green's first two films, allowing Curtis' performance to stand-out in a way that it doesn't get to here. She and Michael get sidelined for much of the main plot, only coming to the forefront for an underwhelming final confrontation at the film's climax. Earlier in the film, there are some nice moments where audiences get a glimpse at the version of Laurie Strode shown before Michael's first attack in the original movie, but those moments aren't enough to make Curtis' performance in Halloween Ends anything more than sadly forgettable.

Much like 1981's Halloween II, 2021's Halloween Kills takes place on the same night as its immediate predecessor, resulting in Laurie Strode spending most of the film confined to a hospital as she recovers from her injuries. At the same time, Michael (Courtney and Castle) journeys back to his house, killing anyone that gets in his way, but never actually directly encountering Laurie, resulting in her time on screen being dreadfully boring for the most part.

In spite of this, Curtis does the best she can with the script she's given. The interpretation of Laurie introduced in the preceding film is genuinely interesting, and watching her desperately try to leave the hospital in order to hunt down Michael, terrified of what he will do if he is allowed to continue to run free, is one of Curtis' stronger moments as the character. Halloween Kills as a whole is kind of a mess, and Laurie doesn't play the active role in its plot that she does in the 2018 film, but Curtis' performance still shines whenever she's on-screen, ensuring that she has a more memorable presence in Kills than some of the series' other entries.

Halloween II finds Laurie Strode hospitalized due to the injuries she sustains during Michael's attack in the 1978 original, giving her a less prominent role in the story. As Laurie recovers, Michael (Dick Warlock) continues his killing spree, closing in on the hospital where she's being held, while Dr. Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence), Michael's former psychiatrist, hunts him down in an effort to prevent any more deaths from occurring. The film also crucially reveals that Michael and Laurie are siblings, explaining his motivation for stalking her specifically.

Curtis' performance is admittedly limited in this film by the fact that she spends most of it in a hospital bed. For much of the film's first hour, Loomis is given more focus, meaning that Curtis' talents really aren't allowed to shine to the same extent that they were in the original. It's not all negative though, as Laurie is far more present in the last half hour of the film, during which she once again encounters Michael, giving Curtis the opportunity to display the pure terror that made her such an iconic scream queen to begin with.

After the release of Halloween II, it seemed that Jamie Lee Curtis was done portraying Laurie Strode for good. Halloween III was a departure for the series, dropping Michael and Laurie entirely, and while he returned in 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, she was revealed to have died between films, with Michael instead targeting her daughter, Jamie (Danielle Harris). Luckily for fans, the series was rebooted in 1998 with the release of Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, a film which ignored all but the series' first two entries, allowing Jamie Lee Curtis to return as Laurie Strode.

In H20, Laurie is shown to be an overprotective mother to her son, John (Josh Hartnett), as a result of her original encounter with Michael, fearing that the serial slasher will return. When he inevitably does, Michael (Chris Durand) wreaks havoc upon a Halloween party at the school where Laurie works, forcing her to directly confront her murderous brother to protect her son. Conceptually, this version of Laurie isn't quite as interesting as the version presented in Green's trilogy, but Curtis nails her portrayal of the character, giving Laurie more depth than she was able to in any of her previous performances up to that point, and notably delivering one of the best final fights in the history of the Halloween series.