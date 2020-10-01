Here’s a Full List of Halloween Movies on HBO Max Right Now

HBO Max just unveiled a full list of Halloween movies that are now available on the streaming service, and it’s as lengthy as it is impressive. Indeed, the newly launched HBO Max sneakily has one of the best film libraries in all of streaming, and that extends to its horror offerings. This spooky season, you can find newer releases like Doctor Sleep, the two It movies, and this year’s critically acclaimed The Invisible Man alongside classics like Night of the Living Dead, the Jaws franchise, the Leprechaun movies, and a few Conjuring-verse films as well.

The list also includes some choice TV shows like the grisly thriller The Alienist, HBO’s currently airing Lovecraft Country, and of course the HBO classic True Blood. There’s even a guide to Halloween-specific episodes of shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and South Park.

As far as “staff recommends” go, I’d highly suggest making time for 2019’s Ready or Not, Doctor Sleep, and Jordan Peele’s somewhat underrated Us. And if it’s classics you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with An American Werewolf in London, the Alien films, and Peter Jackson’s 1996 film The Frighteners.

Of course, HBO Max is also host to a heck of a lot of classic monster and horror movies, so there’s plenty to choose from there as well.

Check out the full list of Halloween movies on HBO Max for the month of October below, and for a more curated list of recommendations check out our Best Movies on HBO Max feature.

Hit Horror Movies:

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) – Available Starting October 31

The Blob, 1958

The Brood, 1979

Child’s Play 2, 1990 (HBO)

Child’s Play 3, 1991 (HBO)

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)

Devil, 2010 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (HBO)

Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

It, 2017 (HBO) – Available Starting October 27

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)

Jaws 3, 1983 (HBO)

Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

Night of the Living Dead, 1968

Piranha, 1978 (HBO)

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

Ready or Not, 2019 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

Us, 2019 (HBO)

Terrifying TV:

The Alienist

Bedlam

Inside No. 9

The Leftovers (HBO)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Outsider (HBO)

Raised by Wolves

The Third Day (HBO)

True Blood (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

The Fades

Spawn (HBO)

Halloween Episodes

Friends – “The One with the Halloween Party”

Big Bang Theory – “The Good Guy Fluctuation”

South Park – “Korn’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery”

Pretty Little Liars – “The First Secret”

Young Sheldon – “Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Hex and the Single Guy”

Euphoria — “The Next Episode”

Curb Your Enthusiasm – “Trick or Treat”

Creepy Cult Classics

Alien, 1979 (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London, 1982 (HBO)

Carnival of Souls, 1962

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Eraserhead, 1977

Eyes Without a Face, 1962

Equinox, 1970

The Frighteners, 1996 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

House, 1977

Kwaidan, 1965

The Mummy, 1959

Puppetmaster, 1985 (HBO)

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

The X From Outer Space, 1967

Foreign Frights:

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)

Lullaby, 2019 (HBO)

El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (HBO)

Fantasmagorias (HBO)

Folklore (HBO)

Grace (HBO)

Halfworlds (HBO)

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, 1929

Perseguida (Persecuted), 2019 (HBO)

Shadows, 2019 (HBO)

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, 1933

Vampyr, 1932

Psychological Thrillers

The Butterfly Effect, 2004

Cronos, 1993

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Diabolique, 1955

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Glass, 2019 (HBO)

Gothika, 2003

The Haunting, 1999

Incarnate, 2016 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Sisters, 1972

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

Scares for All Ages:

Adventure Time

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Craftopia – Halloween Episodes Available Starting October 22

Ghosts (S1)

Ghosts (S2) – Available Starting October 27

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Godzilla: King of Monsters, 2019 (HBO)

Gremlins 2, 1990

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986 (HBO)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (HBO)

The Scooby Doo Show

Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, 1969

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Scooby-Doo, 2002

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004

Scoob!, 2020

Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)

Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

Victor and Valentino