Here’s a Full List of Halloween Movies on HBO Max Right Now

HBO Max just unveiled a full list of Halloween movies that are now available on the streaming service, and it’s as lengthy as it is impressive. Indeed, the newly launched HBO Max sneakily has one of the best film libraries in all of streaming, and that extends to its horror offerings. This spooky season, you can find newer releases like Doctor Sleep, the two It movies, and this year’s critically acclaimed The Invisible Man alongside classics like Night of the Living Dead, the Jaws franchise, the Leprechaun movies, and a few Conjuring-verse films as well.
The list also includes some choice TV shows like the grisly thriller The Alienist, HBO’s currently airing Lovecraft Country, and of course the HBO classic True Blood. There’s even a guide to Halloween-specific episodes of shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and South Park.
As far as “staff recommends” go, I’d highly suggest making time for 2019’s Ready or Not, Doctor Sleep, and Jordan Peele’s somewhat underrated Us. And if it’s classics you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with An American Werewolf in London, the Alien films, and Peter Jackson’s 1996 film The Frighteners.
Of course, HBO Max is also host to a heck of a lot of classic monster and horror movies, so there’s plenty to choose from there as well.
Check out the full list of Halloween movies on HBO Max for the month of October below, and for a more curated list of recommendations check out our Best Movies on HBO Max feature.
Hit Horror Movies:
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) – Available Starting October 31
The Blob, 1958
The Brood, 1979
Child’s Play 2, 1990 (HBO)
Child’s Play 3, 1991 (HBO)
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
Devil, 2010 (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (HBO)
Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
It, 2017 (HBO) – Available Starting October 27
It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)
Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
Jaws 3, 1983 (HBO)
Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
Night of the Living Dead, 1968
Piranha, 1978 (HBO)
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
Ready or Not, 2019 (HBO)
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
Us, 2019 (HBO)
Terrifying TV:
The Alienist
Bedlam
Inside No. 9
The Leftovers (HBO)
Los Espookys (HBO)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Outsider (HBO)
Raised by Wolves
The Third Day (HBO)
True Blood (HBO)
True Detective (HBO)
The Fades
Spawn (HBO)
Halloween Episodes
Friends – “The One with the Halloween Party”
Big Bang Theory – “The Good Guy Fluctuation”
South Park – “Korn’s Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery”
Pretty Little Liars – “The First Secret”
Young Sheldon – “Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan”
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Hex and the Single Guy”
Euphoria — “The Next Episode”
Curb Your Enthusiasm – “Trick or Treat”
Creepy Cult Classics
Alien, 1979 (HBO)
Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
Alien 3, 1992 (HBO)
Alien Resurrection, 1997 (HBO)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1982 (HBO)
The Brood, 1979
Carnival of Souls, 1962
The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
Eraserhead, 1977
Eyes Without a Face, 1962
Equinox, 1970
The Frighteners, 1996 (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
House, 1977
Kwaidan, 1965
The Mummy, 1959
Puppetmaster, 1985 (HBO)
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
The X From Outer Space, 1967
Foreign Frights:
Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
Lullaby, 2019 (HBO)
El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (HBO)
Fantasmagorias (HBO)
Folklore (HBO)
Grace (HBO)
Halfworlds (HBO)
Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, 1929
House, 1977
Kwaidan, 1965
Perseguida (Persecuted), 2019 (HBO)
Shadows, 2019 (HBO)
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, 1933
Vampyr, 1932
Psychological Thrillers
The Butterfly Effect, 2004
Cronos, 1993
Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
Diabolique, 1955
Dreamcatcher, 2003
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Glass, 2019 (HBO)
Gothika, 2003
The Haunting, 1999
Incarnate, 2016 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Sisters, 1972
Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)
Scares for All Ages:
Adventure Time
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Craftopia – Halloween Episodes Available Starting October 22
Ghosts (S1)
Ghosts (S2) – Available Starting October 27
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Godzilla: King of Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
Gremlins 2, 1990
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986 (HBO)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (HBO)
The Scooby Doo Show
Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, 1969
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
Scooby-Doo, 2002
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004
Scoob!, 2020
Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
Victor and Valentino