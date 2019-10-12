The Best Halloween Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

0

Haunted Houses are up and running, there’s a pumpkin patch on every corner, and the debate over whether candy corn is actually good is raging once again. Halloween season is in full swing! What better way to get in the spooky spirit than with a good movie, whether its a seasonal classic, a new horror gem, or a family favorite that just screams fall vibes.

At the moment, Netflix doesn’t have much in the way of actual Halloween-themed movies (hopefully some more will pop up as October approaches.) But no worries, the streaming service still has plenty of horror-tinged films from spooky to terrifying, and we’ve narrowed down the list to the best, scariest, and downright fun movies in the bunch. So grab the candy corn (if that’s your thing), fire up some apple cider, and settle in for the best Halloween movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

