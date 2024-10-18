Lock the doors, turn off the lights, light up some jack-o'-lanterns, and settle down to rewatch one of the most iconic slasher franchises in movie history, Halloween. What better to binge-watch more during the spooky season than the film series, with every entry always centered around the beloved holiday? For decades, it has thrilled and terrified audiences, making them cower with fear at the sight of its iconic villain, the legendary Michael Myers.

With thirteen total installments, including one original, multiple sequels, several reimaginings, and even a recent reboot trilogy, the Halloween series is vast and features many terrifying moments that fans love to come back to. They're all pretty enjoyable in their own right. However, some are more rewatchable than others. With multiple films spanning multiple decades, some entries are more entertaining and worthy of many reviewings. So, in honor of this classic slasher series, here is every installment in the Halloween franchise, ranked by how exciting they get with every rewatch.

13 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, and James Jude Courtney

Image via Universal Pictures

Starting off this list with arguably the most forgettable and disappointing entry in the franchise, Halloween Ends was a lackluster flop that ultimately finished David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy on a dull low note. In her final outing as the series' iconic final girl, Jamie Lee Curtis plays Laurie Strode as she battles Michael (James Jude Courtney) to finally end his evil reign of terror one last time.

Green's reboot trilogy kicked off at such a high point, but took a nose dive as the sequels couldn't keep up the momentum, leading to this unfortunate conclusion. It's an uneven mess with lousy storytelling, bad character development, and worse, sidelines Laurie and Michael for much of the plot until the film's underwhelming finale. However, the film's biggest sin was having Michael Myers relegated to a weak secondary villain as the plot instead decided to focus on his new protégé, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell). It's undoubtedly one of the worst entries in the series, a complete letdown that could have otherwise been a satisfying end to Michael and Lorie's iconic rivalry.

12 'Halloween: Resurrection' (2002)

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Busta Rhymes, Bianca Kajich, and Brad Loree

Image via Miramax

Halloween Resurrection is widely regarded as the franchise's lowest point. It is an embarrassing and often unintentionally hilarious mess that squandered the momentum of its far better predecessor, Halloween H20. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis for only the opening scene before she's abruptly killed off, leaving the rest of the story to, unfortunately, follow a film crew as they shoot a horror reality TV series at the old Myers home, which Micheal (Brad Loree) has secretly returned to.

If this weren't a list ranking the franchise by rewatchability, Resurrection would have been dead last. But to give credit where credit is due, the film is sometimes entertaining and often enjoyable because of how spectacularly awful it is. The plot is mediocre, the acting is hilariously bad, and there's even a goofy ending fight in which '90s rapper Busta Rhymes, as main character Freddie Harris, defeats Michael by using ridiculous kung-fu moves. Resurrection is not the best film in the series, but there is at least something to laugh about when watching it. It honestly works as a so-bad-it's-good slasher.

11 'Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers' (1989)

Cast: Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris, Wendy Foxworth, and Don Shanks

Image Via Galaxy Releasing

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers is another lackluster entry that proved to be a significant downgrade from its predecessors. As a direct sequel to the events set up in part four, the story takes place one year after Michael's (Don Shanks) near brush with death against the authorities. After waking up from a coma, he sets off once again to track down and kill his surviving niece, Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris).

Halloween 5 suffered from a rushed production, resulting in a clunky film with bad direction, unnecessary character changes, and a story littered with annoying plot holes. It's also the introduction to the "Cult of Thorns" story arc, which was supposed to add a new supernatural layer to Michael's backstory but is used more as a lazy plot device to keep the story moving forward. The only highlight is the return of 12-year-old actress Danielle Harris, who delivers an emotional and truly compelling performance. She's even involved in some of the most suspenseful scenes in the movie. An overall mess with a few interesting moments, Halloween 5 may not be the worst, but it's certainly not the best.

10 'Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers' (1995)

Cast: Donald Pleasence, Paul Rudd, Mitchell Ryan, and George P. Wilbur

Image via Universal

Now, on to one of the most divisive films of the franchise, Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers is a unique entry that takes the series in a different direction but still features many of the flaws from part 5. In his final outing as Michael's arch nemesis, Dr. Samuel Loomis, the late Donald Pleasence, stars one last time in a story that sees Loomis teaming up with Haddonfield resident Tommy Doyle (Paul Rudd) to finally put an end to Michael (George P. Wilbur) and the sinister cult backing him.

Like Halloween 5, this film also suffered a multitude of production issues, including massive rewrites that resulted in a producer and theatrical cut. There are two separate ends, both completely incoherent, and could even qualify as the worst endings in horror movie history. On the brighter side, the story is at least somewhat more structured than the previous film, featuring slightly better characters and some decent thrills. And although, yes, it's distracting to see Ant-Man star/comedic actor Paul Rudd in a Halloween film, he actually does a pretty excellent, underrated job with what he's given to do. He even has a few interesting character moments with Pleasence, who sadly passed away during production. While it's still a flawed mess, there are worse Halloween films than this one.

9 'Halloween II' (2009)

Cast: Scout Taylor-Compton, Malcolm McDowell, Brad Dourif, and Tyler Mane

Image via Dimension Films

The second and last installment in director Rob Zombie's gritty remake series, Halloween II, was a much gorier addition to the franchise but one that most audiences couldn't connect with. One year after his grizzly killing spree from the first film, Michael (Tyler Mane) returns to Haddonfield to once again continue his pursuit of long-lost sister Laurie (played by Scout Taylor-Compton).

As mentioned before, Halloween II is gory and relentlessly brutal, perhaps even the grizzliest entry in the franchise. It has more of Zombie's signature style, including going all out with the blood and over-the-top violence. But aside from the gritty kills, much of the rest of the film falls apart. The direction is all over the place, the acting gets a bit obnoxious at times, and the ending is entirely underwhelming and forgettable. There are a lot of surreal dream-like sequences and unique imagery that, while eye-catching at times, don't really seem to fit in a Halloween film. Though it has some intense moments, Halloween II is still a mess that's not quite as enjoyable as most other entries. Honestly, it's only worth watching for the kills.

8 'Halloween' (2007)

Cast: Scout Taylor-Compton, Malcolm McDowell, Sherie Moon Zombie, and Tyler Mane

Image via Dimension Films

Cult horror filmmaker Rob Zombie brought his unique talents when adapting a much darker, grittier remake of John Carpenter's 1978 classic. Though it features much of the same story from the original, this retelling offers more of an origin story for Micheal Myers, following him throughout the years from his troubled upbringing to the tragic event that put him away and then finally to his brutal killing spree on the streets of Haddonfield on Halloween night.

Zombie's version is incredibly intense, with much more blood, guts, and gore to satisfy any fans' lust for carnage. However, story-wise, the film fails to capture what makes Carpenter's classic so chilling and suspenseful. It goes all out without an inch of restraint and sometimes comes across as loud and obnoxious. There's also a bit of debate whether it was right to focus on and change more of Micheal's backstory, as this film makes it seem like he was more of a product of a terrible environment rather than a mysterious, walking force of pure evil. Despite its many flaws, Zombie's Halloween remake can still, at times, be worth watching. There are fans who appreciate its willingness to go all out with the violence.

7 'Halloween Kills' (2021)

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Patton, Judy Greer, and James Jude Courtney

Image via Universal Pictures

Halloween Kills is the middle child of David Gordon Green's Reboot trilogy, released in 2021. It takes place immediately after the last film and follows Michael, who, after escaping his fiery tomb, continues his rampage through town on a mission to return to his childhood home. Meanwhile, after learning he's still alive, a mob of Haddonfield residents goes on the hunt for Michael, leading to disastrous results.

Halloween Kills is another divisive entry in the franchise, with people either loving or hating it. It has good and bad qualities but still makes up a pretty entertaining movie. Story-wise, there isn't that much there as Laurie is mostly bedridden in a hospital, while the plot focuses more on other townsfolk who aren't that interesting, except for maybe a few side characters like Big John (Scott MacArthur) and Little John (Michael McDonald). But fans of Michael's kills rather than the story might really enjoy this one as it goes hardcore with the blood and carnage. With a total of thirty-one deaths, this is also the highest kill count in the series, featuring kills that get more bloody and gruesome as the story progresses.