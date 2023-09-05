As one of the godfathers of the slasher genre, Halloween has left an unkillable legacy across both horror and cinema in general. While the image of Michael Myers in his faded William Shatner mask is iconic, the legendary franchise owes just as much of its enduring popularity to Jamie Lee Curtis. Playing Laurie Strode, the teenage babysitter who crosses paths with Myers, Curtis was dubbed one of the original Scream Queens as she earned a place in horror fan's hearts everywhere.

The hero to Myers' villain, Laurie was a simple teenager who liked hanging out with her friends before an encounter with the cold-blooded killer changed her life forever. The franchise charts her course from victim to survivor, creating one of the best slasher movie characters ever. While Curtis is not in every Halloween movie, and not all of her appearances are in the same timeline, her presence typically results in some of the best entries in the Halloween franchise.

7 'Halloween: Resurrection' (2002)

Image via Miramax

Released at the start of the reality television craze, Halloween: Resurrection revolves around an online game show where six contestants are given cameras and forced to spend the night in Myers' childhood home. Of course, Mikey does not take too kindly to intruders and begins turning the reality show into a snuff film.

RELATED: All Michael Myers Masks, Ranked from Hilarious to Downright Terrifying

Curtis only appears in the opening scene, where she has locked herself inside a mental institution to try and hide from Michael. Soon enough he arrives and murders his nemesis, a move that fans predictably hated, resulting in most viewers labeling Resurrection as the worst entry in the franchise. Despite its cheese and questionable acting, Resurrection is better than you remember and worth a revisit.

Watch on Showtime

6 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

The final entry in the recent reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends sees Laurie on her way to finally finding peace as the specter of Michael Myers begins to disappear. When her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) begins seeing dark loner Corey (Rohan Campbell), however, Laurie finds herself facing a new form of evil.

While 2018's Halloween started the new trilogy off strongly, Halloween Ends unfortunately ends things with a whimper. It is still great seeing Curtis kicking ass in her later years, but Ends makes some questionable choices with her character, with the paranoid survivalist we saw previously now living a carefree lifestyle despite Myers still being on the run after murdering her daughter. It makes for some inconsistent characterization across the three movies.

Watch on Prime Video

5 'Halloween Kills' (2021)

Image via Universal Pictures

Picking up on the same night as the last movie, Halloween Kills sees the town of Haddonfield scrambling as they realize Michael Myers is again stalking their streets. Wounded from her battle with Myers, Laurie is taken to the hospital, where she spends the night while Andi and her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) try to stop the killer before the town explodes into chaos.

Seen as a letdown compared to the previous movie, Halloween Kills unfortunately benches Laurie for the entire duration. Reduced to a supporting role in the hospital, Curtis spends her scenes waxing lyrical with her co-stars without even coming face to face with Myers once, making Kills feel like a wasted opportunity for more Strode vs. Myers moments.

Watch on Max

4 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' (1998)

Image via Miramax Films

Curtis' comeback film to the franchise after 17 years, Halloween H20 sees an older Laurie working as the headmistress at a private school. Having changed her name, Laurie lives a peaceful life with her teenage son John (Josh Hartnett) before Michael returns to paint the walls of the secluded academy red with blood.

RELATED: Power Ranking Every 'Halloween' Movie's Opening Credits

Pitched as a return to Halloween's roots after the previous four films moved away from Laurie, H20 almost feels like a combination of Halloween and Scream. It is one of the better entries in the franchise as the students and staff are dispatched one by one, and it is a treat to see Curtis back in her most iconic role.

Watch on Showtime

3 'Halloween II' (1981)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Picking up exactly where the original ended, Halloween II begins with Laurie being transported to a hospital after surviving her encounter with the boogeyman. Rather than resting and recovering, however, her nightmare is extended as Michael finds the hospital and continues the hunt for his elusive victim.

While Halloween was never intended to be a franchise, Halloween II does a good job of continuing the harrowing scenario that began in the first movie. By making Laurie's original story a duology, it gives the strong-willed teen more time to grow and showcase her knack for survival, resulting in one of the best final girls of all time.

Watch on Peacock

2 'Halloween' (2018)

Image via Universal Pictures

By the time this 11th entry rolled around, the Halloween franchise had become convoluted thanks to remakes, reboots, and multiple timelines. 2018's Halloween makes the wise choice to ignore everything except the original movie and follows Laurie as the events of that night turned her into a paranoid survivalist, with her trauma causing friction with her adult daughter and teenage granddaughter. Soon enough, Laurie's paranoia is proven right as Michael returns to kill again.

A legacy sequel that honors the original movie while adding its own twist on the formula, Halloween is a great modern slasher movie that stands as one of the best entries in the franchise. It is fantastic to see Curtis back, and the gun-toting grandmother is a badass as she turns the tables on her tormentor, making it one of Curtis' best portrayals of the character.

Watch on Tubi

1 'Halloween' (1978)

Image via Compass International Pictures

As the peaceful town of Haddonfield is getting ready for the annual Halloween celebrations, the residents are unaware that underneath all the costumes and masks, a real monster lurks among them. Tasked with babysitting for the night, teenager Laurie comes face to face with true evil as she fights to survive the night while the unstoppable Michael Myers stalks her.

The original and still the best, Halloween was a landmark moment in the horror genre. While not the original slasher movie, it is one of the most influential and helped set the template that other legendary franchises like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Scream would follow. In between the killing, Curtis' Laurie is the glue that keeps the fright flick together, providing a human element to clash with Michael's inhumane rampage.

Watch on Shudder

KEEP READING: From 'Prom Night' to 'Halloween Kills', The Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Films to Stream This Halloween