The spooky season isn't complete without at least one marathon of the Halloween films. The iconic slasher franchise started by the 1978 John Carpenter classic changed the horror genre forever and spawned a whopping 12 sequels. Michael Myers may be in the middle of a hibernation period following Halloween Ends in 2022, but we're all entitled to one good scare every Halloween. This particular chilling season is no different as the original Halloween and two of its sequels are returning to theaters later this month.

Starting Wednesday, October 9, thanks to Trancas International Films and CineLife Entertainment, Halloween will be back slashing on the big screen at over 600 theater locations and drive-ins across 400 markets. However, Michael Myers isn't hunting alone, as 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers will also be stalking select theaters. These were the first two parts of the dubbed “Thron” trilogy. This made Michael Myers a more supernatural presence by introducing the cult of Thron. While that lore change was criticized at the time, these sequels have since gained their own cult following. This is mainly due to the character Jamie Lloyd, played by horror legend Danielle Harris.

Malek Akkad, CEO of Trancas International Films expressed his excitement about the release saying, “The best way to experience Halloween this season, is on the big screen,” He continued on,

“We are excited to collaborate with our partners at CineLife Entertainment to bring Halloween, Halloween 4 and Halloween 5 to so many theaters and markets. This is a chance for both long-time fans and a new generation to experience the thrill of these iconic films as they were meant to be seen.”

Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President of CineLife Entertainment, would finish saying, “We are excited to bring the most prominent and enduring horror film back to cinema screens, giving new and old fans a slasher film treat they’ll never forget.”

Celebrate “The Night He Came Home” on the Big Screen

While the slasher genre existed long before Halloween with films like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas, Carpenter’s atmospheric nightmare brought the sub-genre into the mainstream. From the all-time performances of Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence to Carpenter’s brilliant music score to the authentic feel, nothing captured Halloween quite like this string of babysitter murders. It was an indie hit despite critics not giving the film its due until much later.

Many imitators, like the Friday the 13th franchise and Prom Night would follow throughout the 80s alongside Halloween’s first batch of sequels, starting with Halloween II in 1981. For over 45 years, Michael Myers has been the haunting shape of the fall season and has become a pop culture icon thanks to the endless blood-soaked sea of merchandise. This has included everything from Funko Pops to new 4K Blu-ray editions of the films. It also wouldn't be the Halloween season without watching him infest our televisions with countless movie marathons.

What's Next For ‘Halloween’?

Halloween fans are currently in a waiting period. However, last year it was announced that a new Halloween cinematic universe was in the works from Miramax. These future plans include both film and television. While we wait to hear more specific details about what's next for Michael Myers, you can find out which theaters are playing Halloween and grab your tickets below.

