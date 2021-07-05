If you’re a fan of pinball, John Carpenter’s Halloween, and have some cash to spend, you’re about to drop a lot of quarters. That’s because Spooky Pinball has provided us with all the details on their upcoming limited-edition Halloween pinball machine and it’s a beautiful love letter to John Carpenter’s movie.

The first thing you’ll notice is the amazing custom artwork by Jason Edmiston. As you’ll see on the back glass, cabinet side art, and inside the pin, Edmiston has created such memorable work that the pin is worth owning just to have his artwork on display. It’s almost too good to place other pinballs around this machine to block the side art.

While an amazing looking pinball is cool, it all comes down to the features of the game and, thankfully, Spooky Pinball has you covered as the pinball features:

Dual Inlane Lifters

Triple interactive Michael Hedge Toy

Four Custom Stainless Ramps

Judith Meyers Tombstone Drop Target Ball Lock

Lighted Jack-O-Lantern Drop bank

Three upper Playfields (One Playable Smith’s Grove Sanitarium Playfield, One Playable House Playfield, One Passive Playfield.)

360 Degree LED Flashers

Sculpted Pumpkin with 360 LED Flasher inside

Custom Metal Ball Drop Down Mech

Dual Spinner Loop

150 Interactive RGB Lighting.

Upper Playfield RGB Strip Lighting

Seven Physical Ball Locks

At this point some of you are already thinking how do I buy this machine? The main thing to know is they’re only making 1250 units of the Halloween pinball machine and three versions (Standard, Blood Sucker, and Collector’s Edition) each of which come with certain add ones. Obviously the more you spend the more you get. Also keep in mind it’s not 1250 units of each edition. It is 1250 machines total. So, if they sell all of them as collectors editions, they won’t make any of the other releases. In addition, Spooky Fang Club members get early access to game sales (sign up here). Right now the plan is for the games to go on sale at 9 a.m. central time on Wednesday July 7th.

RELATED: First ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer Unites Laurie Strode’s Family Against Michael Myers

As you scroll further down the page you’ll see a lot more images, video, and specs on the different releases and the game rules. But before going any further, a pinball machine doesn’t happen without a lot of work behind-the-scenes. Here’s the team behind the game:

Game Design - Koris Barloff…

Game Animations- Ryan Policky

Game Code- David Fawzma

Licensing- David “Bunyip” van Es

Artwork- Jason Edmiston

Rules- Bug Emery and David Fawzma

Engineering- Spooky Luke

Wiring/ Nasty Nuts and Bolts- AJ

Custom Music- Matt “Count D” Montgomery

Sculpts- Matt Reister

Halloween Game Rules:

Halloween Guide To Survival/Massacre

Use flippers to change location of skill shot. Then launch and shoot fast!

Lock a ball behind each hedge to start hedge multiball. Reveal Michael behind each hedge by shooting the left ramp. Then hurry to shoot Michael Jackpots! Shoot the Michael Super Jackpot to complete mode.

Shoot the right ramp to get to the Smith Grove Sanitarium Playfield. Then shoot the scoop to start Sanitarium Mode. Complete all red lit shots for Michael to escape! Then gather patients for super Jackpot.

When Hedge Multiball and Smith Grove Sanitarium have been visited, you can qualify House mode by shooting the center ramp twice. Now get to that uppermost playfield! Complete orbits to battle Michael and shoot the balcony to win! (Hold the flipper on the upper playfield orbit for a wicked combo;)

Start pumpkin modes by shooting either left or right orbit and clear the center drop target bank. Now shoot the pumpkin to start mode! Follow lit shots and directions to help Michael get victims/help Laurie Strode escape! By finishing each mode to full completion, Jack-O-Lantern Multiball will be lit.

After visiting Hedge Mode, Sanitarium, House Mode, and all Six Jack-O-Lantern Modes, Boogeyman (sub) Wizard mode will begin. Lock all 7 balls in the order given to you to complete Boogeyman Wizard mode, the enjoy your victory lap multiball!!

If you’ve completed all modes to their fullest extent, Night He Came Home Wizard mode will be lit.

1-4 Players

Halloween Price Plan/Features

Standard - $6995

$1,000 initial payment

No add ons

Built last

Blood Sucker Edition - $7995

$1500 initial payment

Built before all standards!

Clear plastic protectors

Interior graphics

Knocker kit installation

Shaker kit installation

Interactive RGB speaker kit and standard grill

Target decals

Coin box and lid

Powder coated to match bill acceptor ready door(bill acceptor not included)

Custom metallic flake powder coat

Blood Sucker Edition numbered plaque

Flipper button protective armor

Collector’s Edition - $8995

$2,000 initial payment

Built 1st!

Orange plastic protectors

Interior graphics

Knocker kit installation

Shaker kit installation

Coin box and lid

Target decals

Interactive RGB speaker kit and custom grills

Powder coated to match bill acceptor ready door (bill acceptor not included)

Custom gold vein powder coat

Custom laser cut side rails

Collector’s edition numbered plaque

Custom interactive lighted licensed topper

Custom sculpted shooter rod

Additional licensed decorative toy

Obviously, this is a lot of money and not aimed at the casual fan. But what I love about the exploding popularity of pinball the past few years are releases like this. If you haven’t been to your local barcade or pinball establishment, they’re popping up everywhere and there is nothing like playing pinball because no game is ever the same. Check out some video of the pinball below along with more images.

Share Share Tweet Email

First Images and Video of ‘The Mandalorian’ Pinball Machine Will Make You Want to Spend a Lot of Money This is the way...

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9310 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub