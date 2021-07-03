A newly unveiled horror-infused pinball machine will give fans of John Carpenter’s Halloween a new reason to scream this year. Spooky Pinball has been putting the boo in “bootique” pinball for the past decade, creating pinball machines themed around popular shows like Rick and Morty, as well as cult phenomena like America's Most Haunted and Rob Zombie's Spookshow International. Now John Carpenter’s Halloween is getting the arcade treatment.

Friday, the manufacturer teased the upcoming release and the game’s artist Jason Edmiston revealed the backglass artwork that he designed for the machine. Unlike the recent announcements for The Mandalorian and Stranger Things pinball machines from Stern, Spooky Pinball has not released gameplay footage or a price point for the Halloween game.

On Facebook Edmiston wrote,

“For the FIRST time ever: HALLOWEEN PINBALL. I am a massive fan of this franchise, and it was a true labor of love. Working closely with the Spooky team, and the Halloween licensing family, we created an exceptional machine as a true team effort. I created all the 2D art for this machine, inside and out, and helped conceptualize some of the 3D game mechanics.”

More details are set to come out closer to the pinball machine’s release. Spooky Pinball has encouraged fans to join their Spooky Pinball Fang Club to get early access to the game. While there may not be a lot of information yet, the teaser has fans feeling confident that the arcade game will feature the iconic “Halloween Theme” that was composed and performed by John Carpenter.

John Carpenter’s Halloween starred Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Nick Castle as Michael Myers. Since the film’s premiere in 1978 eleven films have been made within the franchise, including the upcoming sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends scheduled for respective releases in October 2021 and 2022.

Check out the teaser for Spooky Pinball’s Halloween pinball machine below:

