Fans of John Carpenter's Halloween received an early treat back in April when Grey Matter Art released a stunning limited edition poster by artist Tyler Stout. Now, just in time for Michael Myers' big day, Grey Matter Art is releasing a new Glow in the Dark Variant, which goes on sale in the GMA Shop at 1pm ET on October 31st. Make a calendar event if you want it, because this limited edition variant is sure to sell out fast!

True to form, Stout's Halloween poster highlights everything fans love about Carpenter's original classic, bringing the characters and motifs together in a striking design. Take a look at two different images of the poster below. The first swaps out the original Stout poster's orange accents for the spooky pale green elements. The second image gives you an idea of the cool glow in the dark effect you'll see when you turn the lights out... if you dare!

Image Via Universal

With David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills proving that no one is safe from the silent, stalking form of Michael Myers, Tyler Stout's posters remind fans that it all started back in 1978. All the figures in the Stout poster are represented in the new film: Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), survivor Lindsey (Kyle Richards), Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers), Dr. Sam Loomis (portrayed by the late, great Donald Pleasance in the original film and played by Tom Jones Jr. and voiced by Colin Mahan in the reboot continuity), and of course the Shape himself at the center of it all.

While Halloween Kills may be David Gordon Green's The Empire Strikes Back (for better or worse), the middle part of Green's trilogy only serves to highlight the frightening nature of Michael Myers' pathology and brings into stark relief the trauma that his killing sprees have left behind. Ignoring the many sequels to Carpenter's original and forging a new path was a bold creative move and the success of the 2018 installment and Halloween Kills is perhaps a signal that this kind of approach can rejuvenate some classic horror franchises long since written off as irrelevant.

Fans eagerly await 2022's Halloween Ends, but you can creep out your nights with Tyler Stout's posters in the meantime.

Here's the daylight view of the 'Halloween' GID Variant Edition by Tyler Stout.

Image via Grey Matter Art

24” x 36” Hand Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 280

Printed by Broken Press

$130

(Estimated Shipping 8-10 weeks)

Glow in the dark effect:

Image via Grey Matter Art

