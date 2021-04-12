Plus, where and when you can purchase the poster.

If you’re a fan of John Carpenter’s Halloween and the artist Tyler Stout, I’m about to make you very happy. That’s because Stout has teamed up with Grey Matter Art to release an awesome Halloween screen-printed poster that will be available to purchase this Thursday at 1pm ET/10am PT. And unlike some of Stout’s posters, which are extremely difficult to purchase on the drop, Grey Matter Art will be offering Halloween as a timed edition, which means you’ll have twenty-four hours to purchase the poster. In addition, Stout and Grey Matter Art will be offering a variant with gold metallic inks, but that will be much harder to acquire. To try and level the playing field, Grey Matter will be selling the Halloween variant edition randomly throughout the day with release notifications going out on Grey Matter Art’s Twitter Page.

As someone that has run into issues trying to purchase a Stout poster when they go on sale, I’m happy I’ll be able to get the regular edition without any drama.

Mike Gregory, owner and creative director of Grey Matter Art, had this to say about partnering with Stout on the Halloween poster:

“Seeing Tyler create a new movie poster is always something of a special occasion for fans and collectors in this hobby. It’s not all too often we get to see a new poster release from Tyler, so when we do, it is definitely a momentous occasion. Over the years, we have seen some of our most favorite films have the honor of getting that classic Stout treatment and now we are thrilled to see him continue his affinity for John Carpenter films and give us this absolutely stunning poster for Halloween! It was a complete treat seeing Tyler put this one together and I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of it’s release.”

Check out the gorgeous looking posters below, which includes info on pricing, shipping, and more.

‘Halloween’ Regular Edition by Tyler Stout

24” x 36” Screen Print - (4/Color)

$65

Hand-Numbered Timed Edition

Printed by Broken Press

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Friday, April 16th @ 12:59 PM ET.

(Estimated Shipping 8-10 weeks)

‘Halloween’ Variant Edition by Tyler Stout

24” x 36” Screen Print - (4/Color w/Gold Metallic Inks)

Edition Size - 450

$110

Printed by Broken Press

(Limit of 1 Variant per person, per household. Purchasing more than 1 Variant is not permitted. Orders violating this policy will be canceled.)

(Estimated Shipping 8-10 weeks)

Here are some close up images.

