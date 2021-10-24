In a few days, Vice Press is going to put some special edition Halloween posters on sale that will drive Michael Myers fans wild. These special illustrated posters will come in both standard edition and variant edition formats. This printing is a limited run, meaning that once they sell out, they're gone for good. So if you're worried about missing out, you might want to stay on top of this.

There will only be 350 Regular Edition posters and 250 Variant Edition posters available for sale. Each one adheres to the standard 24x36 inch format, and the illustrator himself—Vice Press co-founder Matt Ferguson—will be customizing each one with a signed autograph. But what if posters aren't your thing? No problem! You can also buy a set of commemorative pins. The pins feature both the Halloween logo and a smiling pumpkin, each of which is inlaid with glow-in-the-dark ink.

There is one basic poster design, but with two different tag lines. One reads "The Trick Is to Stay Alive!" and the other reads "The Night He Came Home!" From there, some posters have a washed-out, almost black and white color scheme; while others infuse a little more color into the artwork. Regardless of which aesthetic you prefer, it will undoubtedly make a wonderful addition to your home.

The posters and pins will go live on October 26th at Vice Press. Get your wallets ready and check out the images and information below:

Halloween Regular by Matt Ferguson

Limited Edition of 350

24x36 inches

Signed

Hand Numbered Offset Lithograph Print on 300gsm Archival Paper.

£44.99 / $59.99 approx

Halloween Variant by Matt Ferguson

Limited Edition of 250

24x36 inches

Signed

Hand Numbered Offset Lithograph Print on 300gsm Archival Paper.

£49.99 / $66.99 approx

Halloween Variant Open Edition by Matt Ferguson

Open edition with sequentially numbered authenticity hologram on reverse.

A2 (16.5 x 23.4 inches)

Fine art pigment print on GF Smith 250gsm Absolute Naturalis Matt paper with archival inks.

£29.99 / $39.99 approx

Halloween Pin Badge Set by Florey

Set of 2 hard enamel pins with glow in the dark ink

Pumpkin approx. 1inch diameter

Halloween Title approx. 1.75 inch diameter

£8.99 / $11.99 approx

