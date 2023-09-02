The Big Picture Gutter Garbs has released a new collection for the Halloween reboot to coincide with the film's 5th anniversary, featuring haunting designs of Michael Myers and iconic scenes from the movie.

2023 marks the 45th anniversary of John Carpenter’s Halloween. The unique thing about the Halloween franchise is that many of its 13 films share major anniversaries. This includes 2018's Halloween which celebrates its 5th anniversary this October. To mark the chilling occasion, Gutter Garbs has announced their new Halloween collection just in time for “The Night He Came Home”.

The four designs will make any horror fan get in the Halloween spirit and prepare for Michael Myers' return. The main design sees Michael hauntingly staring forward as they spill the ill-fated mechanic’s teeth into the fall air. Other disturbing images from the film also set the dire mood around “The Shape”. There’s also Laurie’s house with the deflated jack-o’-lantern in front of it, Laurie’s shooting mannequins in the background, and the human jack-o’-lantern which was one of the most iconic images from the film.

Like the rest of the Halloween franchise, the color orange is a big theme in the 2018 slasher and this collection with the fall leaves completing the image. The last three designs feature different haunting images of Michael. There’s Michael holding the now-iconic kitchen knife, Michael infront of the striking opening credit inflating jack-o’-lantern, and Michael just ominously staring off into the distance. The former even comes in the form of a zip-up Hoodie along with the standard t-shirt. The final piece of the collection is an enamel pin of Dave’s heart eyed jack-o’-lantern.

The 'Halloween' Reboots Legacy

When Halloween released in 2018, it was the rare slasher sequel that had a great critical reception along with a killer box office return. The film was praised for returning the Halloween franchise to its atmospheric roots while appropriately updating the Michael Myers formula for a modern day setting. While David Gordon Green was better known for comedy, the director brought such a thrilling vibe to the film and sense of a world building continuity that really hadn’t been seen in the franchise since Halloween II back in 1981.

However, the main thing this legacy sequel got right was how it depicted Laurie Strode. Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the franchise for the first time since she was killed off for a second time in Halloween: Resurrection in 2002. Laurie as a traumatized survivalist type was so compelling and gave a much more tragic context to the already dark 1978 original. When you add the new great cast members like Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, and James Jude Courtney’s brutal depiction of Michael Myers, the Halloween reboot is one of the best slasher films to come out of the last decade. Its sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends may have closed out the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga in divisive fashion, but that doesn’t change how good 2018's Halloween is. Especially since this new trilogy let Carpenter return as the series’ co-composer delivering some of the best work of his musical career.

When Does the 'Halloween' Reboot Collection Release?

Gutter Garbs' Halloween reboot collection is available now on their website and pre-orders will run through Sunday, September 3. The collection will ship the week of September 27 or earlier which is just in time for the spooky season. Check out the collection below: