Halloween is once again approaching, and with that comes another film in the Halloween franchise. With three entries in the last five years, this October’s Halloween Ends promises to be the finale to the Michael Myers saga. While it might be the end of director David Gordon Green’s vision, audiences know that Michael Myers will be back in some form in the future. You can’t kill The Boogeyman after all.

For 44 years, Michaels Myers has haunted horror fans as The Shape. John Carpenter’s original Halloween in 1978 etched in film history a slasher icon that would spawn so many sequels and imitations. So much made Carpenter’s film work, from the great casting of Jamie Lee Curtis as final girl Laurie Strode, to the simple but chilling music, and of course, that plain white mask.

It has also mattered who was behind the mask. Some portrayals of Michael Myers have become legendary while others are looked at less favorably. Even if you can’t see the actor’s face, the man behind the mask has always been integral to any film’s success.

8. Chris Durand in ‘Halloween H20’ (1998)

20 years after the original film, Jamie Lee Curtis was back in this Steve Miner directed sequel. This entry wiped away all the convoluted sequels that came after 1981’s Halloween 2, instead choosing to focus on the brother and sister dynamic between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. The film was a success, racking up $75 million worldwide, and breathing new life into a series that had become worn out. What wasn’t a success, however, was the look of Myers. That’s not all the fault of stuntman Chris Durand. His performance was hindered by an atrocious mask. At least five were used during filming, including one that was CGI. The mask most used is wild haired with extra wide eyes, giving us too much of a peek at the man behind it. Durand wasn’t awful as Myers, but his wide-legged gait didn’t match the gracefulness of the original Myers. There were also many odd choices given to Durand, such as the way he clutches at his mask when his name is said or how he reacts when kicked in the crotch. This Michael Myers is less Boogeyman and more man.

7. Don Shanks in ‘Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers’ (1989)

By 1989, the Halloween franchise had run out of steam. Jamie Lee Curtis was out, but Donald Pleasance was still around. Joining him was child actor Danielle Harris, who had been the best part of the previous entry. While much of that film worked, this one didn’t, with the actors and the plot simply running in place as a lamer rehash of Halloween 4. The portrayal of Michael Myers did the final product no favors. Just as with Durand, stunt actor Don Shanks is not completely to blame. The mask here is just as bad as the one in Halloween H20. Shanks is big and imposing, but his performance is too restrained, as if he’s wound tight. So many shots of Michael Myers look off, such as the odd angle and how high Myers holds his knife at, to the upward direction he turns his head. This time around, The Boogeyman is dreadfully boring.

6. Brad Loree in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’ (2002)

Image via Miramax

When you ask what the worst Halloween movie is, this is the one that comes to mind for many. Halloween H20 had a satisfying ending, with Michael Myers beheaded and very much dead. The producers found a clunky way to bring him back, but with little to do but finally kill his sister in the opening scene, only to wander around and slash teenagers filming an internet series in his childhood home. The film even has the worst moment for The Boogeyman, when he is out-muscled by the karate magic of Busta Rhymes. The only plus in the film is the improvement to Michael Myers. While the mask looks too angry, it’s a big step up from Halloween H20. Brad Loree’s mannerisms more resemble The Shape we know so well, slow but swift all at once. He gave a good performance. It’s a shame that it’s completely forgotten because the film is one that so many have tried to forget.

5. George P. Wilbur in ‘Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers’ (1988) & ‘Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers’ (1995)

Image via Miramax

George P. Wilbur has the distinction of being the first man to play Michael Myers twice. His time under the mask gave us two very different versions of The Shape. After the failure of Halloween 3: Season of the Witch, Myers was brought back from the dead in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Everything that could go wrong with the design of this Boogeyman went wrong. The paint on the mask is too thick, taking away much of the creepiness factor. In one odd moment the mask is even pink with blonde hair. Wilbur is hindered as well by the horrible decision to have him wear shoulder pads under his coveralls, making him look perpetually confused. Still, despite the mistakes, he shines as a believable and scary unstoppable force. Wilbur would get to show more of this seven years later in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. The plot around him might have been a joke, but The Shape was not. The mask was much better. The shoulder pads were gone. This Michael Myers is brutal, and the best he’d been in years.

4. Tyler Mane in Rob Zombie’s ‘Halloween’ (2007) & ‘Halloween 2’ (2009)

Image via Universal

At 6’8” Tyler Mane is the biggest Michael Myers by far. One could argue that it’s not a good thing. What made the original idea of The Shape work was that he was just a man, that he could be anyone. Here, director Rob Zombie sees him as a hulking monster. Beneath the long hair and beard, Mane gives us a different version of Myers, which was probably the whole point of his casting. It helps that they get the mask right, but Mane has the steady and quiet mannerisms of Myers down, while also transforming The Shape into a level of violence we’d never seen. Things go off the rails in the sequel, with the mask half gone from his face, before it’s unforgivably gone completely, giving us a look at the man underneath. Even though it’s a horrible decision, Zombie’s version of Michael Myers stays scary due to Mane’s frightening facial expressions and presence.

3. Dick Warlock in ‘Halloween 2’ (1981)

Image via Universal

Stuntman Dick Warlock was behind the mask in this first sequel to the original, written by John Carpenter, but directed by Rick Rosenthal. As the film takes place on the same night as the 1978 film, Warlock does his best at trying to be similar to what Nick Castle did in Halloween, while also going in his own direction. His Michael Myers is more robotic, the moves slower and more rigid. Some fans don’t like it, but it’s the perfect choice. Myers is supposed to be beaten down and injured. Whatever humanity that may have been left in him is totally gone now. He’s no longer a curious manchild, but The Terminator, dragging himself along to his target. This Myers is as brutal as today’s, but still has the haunting presence of being a shadow in the background.

2. James Jude Courtney in 'Halloween,' (2018), 'Halloween Kills,' (2021), & 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Image via Universal

At no time has anyone played Michael Myers three times until James Jude Courtney. He has been the man behind the decaying and now burnt mask for the entirety (minus a few cameos for Nick Castle) of David Gordon Green’s trilogy of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and this year’s Halloween Ends. Courtney is also the oldest to play The Shape. He was 61 in the first film, the same age as the Boogeyman he is portraying. Many joked that when Michael Myers came back he would be dealing with arthritis or beating people with his cane. Instead, with Courtney in the role, Myers is as menacing and scary as always. He has not lost a step, and it didn’t take faking it with a younger actor to make it happen. The mask is perfect, but so is Courtney’s presence. You can tell he learned a lot from Castle, from the simple yet scary way in which he stands, while also giving it his own spin, with a level of nastiness and brutality that fans have never seen.

1. Nick Castle in ‘Halloween’ (1978)

No matter how good anyone else is at playing Michael Myers, no one will ever beat the performance of Nick Castle. His Shape is the one that made everything else possible. His portrayal is what started the slasher genre craze. You could argue that there would be no Jason Voorhees, no Freddy Kruger, and no Ghostface, if Carpenter had gotten the casting of Myers wrong. Ironically, Carpenter didn’t put much thought into who would play Myers. When his friend Nick Castle visited the set, Carpenter offered him a few bucks a day to put on the mask and simply walk from Point A to Point B. At just 5’11” and 145 pounds, Michael Myers is not the hulk he would become. He’s scary because he is a man, but one with no motive and no face. He’s scary because of how Castle portrayed him. There’s a simple grace to his movements. He stalks like a cat. There are few scenes more frightening than the way he casually walks after Laurie Strode in the film’s climax. Castle, however, might always be remembered most for giving Myers the infamous head tilt. After killing one of his victims and pinning him to the wall, Michael turns his head to the side and back, taking in what he’s done. Any stuntman can put on the mask and pretend to stab and fall down. It’s the quiet moments, where so much is being shown when we can see so little, that makes movie magic and film history.