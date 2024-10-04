Halloween continues to be one of the most beloved slasher franchises in horror history. Created by American filmmaker John Carpenter and producers Debra Hill and Irwin Yablans, this iconic film series mostly follows the bloody rampage of unbridled masked serial killer Michael Myers, a force of pure evil, who has hacked and slashed his way to becoming a staple of the horror genre and a highly memorable figure of pop culture. With thirteen installments, including multiple sequels, remakes, and even reboots, the Halloween series has a long history with many different timelines. However, few are as recognizable and debated by fans as the iconic "Thorn Trilogy."

Consisting of three installments at the center of the franchise, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, and lastly, Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers, the Thorn Trilogy is a unique storyline that adds a supernatural cult element that explains what turned Michael into an unstoppable killer. The Thorn trilogy has led to much debate among Halloween fans about its quality for years. Some like it and find enjoyment in what it brings to the franchise. Others, however, straight up regard it as downright terrible and insulting to Carpenter's 1978 original. Regardless of how many people feel about the trilogy, it's still a part of the Halloween legacy and continues to be remembered by everyone who considers themselves a fan of this series. All three films have strong moments and weak points, but they are still worth watching. But which one is superior? From worst to best, here is every entry in the Halloween Thorn trilogy ranked.

3 'Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers' (1989)

Directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard

Starting this list with what many fans would consider the worst of the Thorn trilogy is Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, released in 1989. Though it features many of the same characters from the last movie and even picks up right where it fell off, that's all that it has going for it, as the story immediately crumples into an incoherent, baldy-told mess that feels rushed and littered with plot holes, possibly due to the film's hasty production schedule. It continues the story of Laurie Strode's daughter Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), this time left traumatized and mute following her harrowing ordeal against her murderous uncle. Now, one year later, Michael has returned, intending to finally kill his niece, but Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence) is once again on his trail, this time willing to kill Michael at all costs.

The Revenge of Michael Myers takes a lot of heat from fans who pick at the many flaws in the story. This is actually the introduction to many of elements of The Thorn trilogy, including featuring the elusive Man in Black, which doesn't get fully explored until the next movie. However, even these new elements feel rushed and made on the spot, as they seem only to be written to plug in specific gaps in the story. And when it comes to the characters, many of them are frustrating and unlikable. Even Dr. Loomis is written out of character as he becomes more like an obsessed Captain Ahab-type figure in his pursuit to kill his rival. He even stoops low at one point as he's willing to use Jamie as human bait to capture Michael, an act the old Loomis would never do. Truly, the only stand-out is Danielle Harris, who gave once again a magnificent performance as Jamie Llyod, even performing the film's iconic laundry shoot scene herself, leading to one of the few best parts of the entire movie. But despite this one outlier, the fifth film is a terrible mess that represents the worst of the Thorn trilogy, arguably one of the weakest of the Halloween franchise.

2 'Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers' (1995)

Directed by Joe Chappelle