Debating Hocus Pocus's merit as a classic is the internet equivalent of committing a cardinal sin. Disney's cult phenomenon has stolen hearts for 30 years with its fierce wit and charming sincerity. If you argue against Binx, Billy, the Sandersons camping it up like there's no tomorrow, and that amazing Salem house, you might lack a heart. Yet despite its blithe wonder, Hocus Pocus amounts to cinematic candy: sweet and insubstantial. That designator isn't an automatic strike against a story. Nevertheless, the film's enduring popularity steals the thunder away from another enduring, if not as mainstream, Disney Halloween venture that offers kids a full-course meal in comparison. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Halloweentown is a love letter to weirdos in Disney Channel Original Movie form. If you were ever the oddball growing up, the kid who was friendless and bullied because you didn't adhere to social norms and instead poured deep enthusiasm into "nerd" stuff (if you're old enough to remember when nerdy things weren't popular, you might be over 35!), then Halloweentown was a reassuring gift. That holds especially true if you were part of a less-recognized subsection: the young girl whose favorite things in the world were horror movies and Halloween. I checkmarked all those boxes. This is where I admit my bias for Halloweentown over Hocus Pocus or The Nightmare Before Christmas, but the bias is the point. There's no "me" without Halloweentown. Halloweentown and I are inseparable because Halloweentown's protagonist and I were the same person.

What Is 'Halloweentown' About?

Halloweentown asks a simple question: what do monsters — witches, vampires, werewolves, ghosts, goblins, etc — do when it isn't Halloween? It also posits questions about legacy, self-discovery, and non-conformity through a family-friendly lens tinted with autumnal hues. Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) is a devotee of the supernatural to the point that neither her family nor friends understand her "obsession with weird things." The immovable object against Marnie's unstoppable force is her mom Gwen (Judith Hoag), a widow who's spent Marnie's lifetime herding her three children — Marnie plus middle son Dylan (Joey Zimmerman) and baby child Sophie (Emily Roeske) — away from anything magical. She won't let them decorate for Halloween, attend costume parties, or trick-or-treat, much to Marnie's "Mooooom, let me do what I want!" teenage despair. During her beloved grandmother Aggie Cromwell's (Debbie Reynolds) yearly visit, Marnie discovers she's descended from an ancient line of powerful witches. Because this Halloween marks Marnie's 13th birthday, if she doesn't tap into her powers before midnight, she'll lose them forever. Determined to start her magical training before it's too late, the kids follow Aggie back to Halloweentown, an alternate dimension populated by supernatural creatures — and one that's under siege from a corruptive evil, because adolescent growing pains aren't maelstrom enough.

As the archetypal Disney Channel Original Movie heroine, Marnie is both headstrong and unsure, combatively contrarian and hovering on the tentative cusp of adolescence. She wields a nerd's laser-focused passion, reciting details about the 1940s Universal Monster movies and recognizing mystical symbols like the back of her hand. "Halloween is cool," she declares with a smug smirk, savoring every word. "It's exciting, strange, and ancient." Yet as much as she longs for independence, Marnie doesn't think she's special. Disney had almost exhausted the theme of adolescent insecurity by 1998, but the timeless universality of "growing up" succeeds here thanks to the uniqueness of Halloweentown's horror-adoring heroine.

Circa 1998, it was this uniqueness that made Marnie relatable. Like me, Marnie treads off the beaten path. She's misunderstood. My parents raised me on Star Wars and Star Trek, but my childhood love for horror was unparalleled. Once I saw the VHS cover of Bela Lugosi's black-cloaked Dracula carrying a girl up a gothic staircase, I was enraptured. Before the age of 10 I memorized Universal Monsters trivia and collected the 1997 stamp line. Planning my Halloween costume was the highlight of my year, as were the wall-to-wall Turner Classic Movies and network TV horror schedules. Bravo's The 100 Scariest Movie Moments was my cinematic Bible. Everything strange and frightening left me invigorated. Fictional women had always inspired me, but Marnie was the first time I felt seen by media. Here was a reflection: a nerdy girl who gushed about the unpopular things she loved and earned sneers for it. Because my preteen peers and their parents deemed me too offbeat for their social requirements (plus the crushing introversion that fostered), I didn't develop true, lasting friendships until my 20s.

But I had Marnie. She told me that "being normal is vastly overrated." She modeled how to draw strength and joy from honoring who I was without shame. Halloweentown's narrative crux is the conflict between denying what makes you different and the powerful autonomy that comes from wholly embracing your identity. Nothing indicates the Halloweentown writers intended their thesis statement to be a metaphor applicable to minority groups, but it is. Initially, I held Halloweentown close to my heart for its surface-level comforts. Later, I realized how much it had subliminally helped me find peace. That's a priceless message for kids.

‘Halloweentown’ Is a World Full of Kind Monsters

Judging Halloweentown as a whole, it holds up beyond nostalgic bias. It was the fourth Disney Channel Original Movie, yet mastered the formula before the phenomenon went mainstream. These were the golden days when studios made quality kids entertainment not based on established IP, and the effort shows. Twin Peaks and Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey director Duwayne Dunham infuses the film with an idyllic seasonal atmosphere: giant glowing pumpkins, smoke-filled cauldrons, and a delightfully quirky cast. With its inventive production design and clever scenarios, Halloweentown the location is Stars Hollow of Gilmore Girls fame put through a Halloween immersion blender. A werewolf runs a salon, depressed ghosts use sweatboxes, and the lone taxi driver is a wisecracking skeleton named Benny (Rino Romano). There's a movie theater, a bowling alley, and a sleazy car dealer-type upselling broomsticks. Microwaves are designed with "bubble," "toil," and "trouble" buttons. The charm's off the charts.

Atmosphere and production value, however, only go so far. Halloweentown's script — written by Paul Bernbaum, Jon Cooksey, and Ali Matheson — is accessible to children without stooping to condescension. Kids can digest the themes: Marnie wants to be her own person. Halloweentown's residents were once persecuted by humans, so they created a haven to peacefully coexist. Differences are accepted and celebrated. The "ugliest" monsters have the kindest hearts. The villain trying to rule both worlds is Mayor Kalabar (Robin Thomas), a white dude hiding his power-hungry ambitions in plain sight. Defeating him requires every member of the Piper-Cromwell clan to embrace their powers, the rational Dylan included. And witches? Witches are cool. Women are powerful. Halloweentown shucks conformity for self-acceptance, and that is its own kind of magic: the magic of storytelling.

Dialogue-wise, not every teenage zinger lands, but the awkward jokes suit bickering siblings who aren't as grown-up as they think. The cast shares a crackling chemistry; Kimberly J. Brown is a natural with the camera. And then, there's Debbie Reynolds. To say the incandescent icon delivers a faultless performance is no surprise. For me to claim an actor of her timeless caliber elevates a film I've already praised also isn't a shock. Reynolds breathes Aggie to life with that dream grandma energy: the generous warmth, the guiding benevolence, and a prickly, cross-generational spiciness perfected by Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. Aggie's eyes always glimmer with a sly, inviting wickedness that's harmless fun — unless you threaten her loved ones. As soon as Reynolds merrily drops from the sky in her crimson cloak with a sentient duffle bag in tow, Halloweentown has warranted its existence. Kimberly J. Brown remembered Reynolds' lasting kindness after the latter's passing in 2016: "I actually have a note from her that she gave me when we wrapped the third movie that I’ve had framed all of these years. I keep it in my office so I can look at it every day and just kind of be reminded of her spirit and her highly infectious, joyous energy. [...] She’s just very giving and wanted everybody to shine as brightly as they could."

‘Halloweentown’ Gives Outcasts a Home

Disney produced three Halloweentown sequels between 2001 and 2006. Over 7 million viewers watched the premiere of Return to Halloweentown, the series' final installment, beating out network giants like ESPN. The real-life filming location — St. Helens, Oregon — holds a "Spirit of Halloweentown" festival every autumn complete with a full-scale recreation of the town square. Most importantly, Marnie's actress Kimberly J. Brown has spoken about the film's positive effect on young audiences. "I'm really happy when people tell me how much [Marnie] meant to them," she told MTV in a 2015 retrospective. "Marnie always knew there was something different about her, and when she did find out about her magic, she wanted to know everything she could and really fully live in that and be herself."

Unlike Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown didn't gather a cult following powerful enough to earn a Disney+ sequel three decades later. But Halloweentown did make lonely, outcast girls like myself feel appreciated, special, and safe. Countless children need that reassurance even if it's delivered through a boisterous Disney Channel Original Movie with a taxi-driving skeleton. In 1987, horror-loving nerd boys had The Monster Squad to reassure them of their worth. The rest of us had Halloweentown.

