Halo has slowly fleshed out its main character John-117/Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) over the course of its debut season, finding the human core underneath the Spartan super-soldier's armor. A large part of that is the bonds he's formed with others: specifically Kwan Ha Boo (Yerin Ha), Soren-066 (Bokeem Woodbine), and more recently Makee (Charlie Murphy) a young woman who was seemingly abandoned by the Covenant. It's fairly clear that John is not used to trusting others, since he's more or less grown used to following orders from the United Nations of Space Command. However, nearly every single bond that John forms has either been strained or outright severed during Season 1 of Halo.

The bond that's been outright broken is the one that John has with Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone). Halsey serves as a de facto mother figure to John, as she was responsible for the UNSC's super-soldier program that transformed him into Master Chief. However, when John touches one of the forerunner artifacts on the planet Madrigal, his memories of his old life start to come back. In the fifth episode, "Reckoning," John touches another Forerunner artifact - which happened to be located on his home planet of Eridanus II. Another set of memories reveals that Halsey kidnapped him and experimented on him as part of the Spartan program. John doesn't take this well; the following episode, "Solace," sees him locking Halsey in a lab and disabling its protective measures — threatening to let her die until she tells him the truth. He also isn't happy to learn that thanks to her obsession with advancing humanity, he'll never see his family again.

Makee is another person who John shares a bond with; the makeup of their genetics is similar, and like John, she experiences visions when coming into contact with the Forerunner artifacts. But it turns out that the similarities run even deeper. In the same way that John was abducted by Halsey and the UNSC, Makee was spirited away by the Covenant as they believe her to be its "Blessed One". The Covenant sends her to infiltrate the UNSC and take back the Forerunner artifacts, which leads her to form a connection with John — to the point where the two sleep together in Season 1's penultimate episode "Allegiance." Though Makee seems to have genuine feelings for John, in the end, she reaffirms her loyalty to the Covenant and touches one of the Forerunner artifacts, causing the UNSC base to shut down. "Allegiance" ends with John standing alone in the middle of a field, with an expression of utter betrayal stamped across his face.

In fact, John himself may have broken the bonds of trust that the UNSC placed in him. The UNSC colony where he brought Makee is called Reach — the UNSC's greatest line of defense against the Covenant. In the original Halo video game trilogy, the fall of Reach sets off the main story and is a major turning point in the Covenant/UNSC war. If the Season 1 finale does end with the fall of Reach, it would not only bring the series more in line with the games but also provide an intriguing conflict for Season 2. John is considered to be the best of the Spartan super-soldiers; the fact that he may be responsible for the UNSC's biggest loss is ripe with story potential. It remains to be seen if incoming showrunner David Wiener touches upon said potential.

One of the sole remaining bonds that John has is with Cortana (Jen Taylor), the artificial intelligence that Halsey implanted into his brain. At first, Cortana serves as merely a leash that Halsey uses to control John; she can shut off his bodily functions and even serves as a way for Halsey to spy on John. However, this takes a turn in "Allegiance." Halsey takes control of two other Spartans and commands them to capture John and Makee as well as the Forerunner artifact. Cortana warns John about the incoming assault, and even though he's distrustful of her he eventually does take a detour to avoid the other Spartans — and with Cortana's help, manages to hold them off. Given Cortana and John's connection in the video games, it makes sense that she'd be the one person in his corner no matter what, and hopefully, that bond will continue to resonate in Season 2.

