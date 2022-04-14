It was clear from its very inception that the Halo television series on Paramount+ was going to be a different beast than the video games it was based on. It had to be; creating a serialized narrative for television is far different from the interactive process of a video game. But the major difference is in how the show approaches its main character, John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), better known as the "Master Chief". Throughout the first three episodes of the show, Master Chief has slowly been breaking out of the programming foisted upon him by the United Nations Space Command after he found a mysterious object on the planet Madrigal - and gaining a sense of humanity in the process.

When Master Chief first appears in the pilot "Contact", it's in a sequence that feels ripped straight from the video games. He and his fellow Spartan super-soldiers start taking out Covenant forces with brutal efficiency -- Chief even picks up a minigun and uses it to mow down the Covenant. However, when the battle is over, he notices that Kwan Ha Boo (Yerin Ha) has managed to hide as the rest of Madrigal, including her father, were slaughtered; he briefly pauses before acknowledging that she is the sole survivor. It's a small, but important moment that hints at the depth within Chief's armor.

Image via Paramount+

Chief ends up taking Kwan Ha with him back to the UNSC base Reach and is soon ordered to execute her after she refuses to cooperate with the military operation. Kwan Ha learns about this and picks up Chief's rifle, not willing to go down without a fight. What follows is perhaps the most important moment in the series to date; Chief removes his helmet, allowing Kwan Ha to see his face - and tells her "If you want me dead, you'll need to aim up here." This spark of defiance shows that despite his mission and/or programming, a shred of humanity remains within the super soldier - and that spark grows into a raging inferno once he chooses to abscond from the Reach with Kwan Ha in tow.

The second episode, "Unbound", delves further into Chief's past and the life he could lead if he fully breaks free from the UNSC. Chief and Kwan Ha go to the underground base Rubble, which is located in an asteroid belt. There, they meet another Spartan super soldier Soren (Bokeem Woodbine). Soren had previously departed the UNSC and found new life as an insurrectionist, even forming a new family in the process. Years ago, Chief confronted Soren as he was escaping the UNSC - and let him go. Soren eventually agrees to look after Kwan Ha for Chief, as he owns his fellow super soldier his life. More than that, he's the one person that Chief can truly call a friend.

Image via Paramount+

Finally, there's the mysterious Makee (Charlie Murphy), a "Blessed One" who is part of the Covenant - and their only human member. Makee is known as a "Blessed One" because she has the ability to activate mythical technology; Chief learned that he could do the same when he found an ancient artifact on Madrigal. Makee has been raised as part of the Covenant, and truly believes in their mission in the same way that Chief used to believe in the UNSC. And much like Soren and Kwan Ha, she doesn't have any love for the UNSC as the third episode "Emergence" reveals that her home planet of Oban was razed by UNSC forces. It's clear that both Makee and Chief are on a collision course and share a yet-to-be-revealed connection; but whether or not Makee will leave the Covenant is another matter entirely.

Chief has been having flashbacks of a mysterious life ever since he touched the artifact on Madrigal; contrary to what the UNSC told him, he actually had a family and memories of the artifact, as well as a larger device that serves as its twin. Fans of the Halo video games immediately pegged this as the Halo Array, a superweapon of immense power. Chief learned that he grew up on the planet Eridanus II, and traveled there with Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) to learn more about his life. Upcoming episodes will no doubt continue to peel back the layers of Chief's life, while also strengthening his connection to humanity.

