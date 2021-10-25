Microsoft has revealed a brand new trailer showcasing the single-player portion of Halo Infinite, giving us an idea of the next journey Master Chief will venture into in the "most wide-open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet." Master Chief faces the Banished forces, who have taken over the mysterious Zeta Halo, but this time you're not partnering with Cortana, but instead, he'll be accompanied by a new AI called 'The Weapon,' as Cortana went rogue at the end of Halo 5.

That begs the question, why Cortana? Finding the answer of which seems to be one of the central themes for Halo Infinite's single-player campaign, as your objective is to figure out what went wrong, alongside fighting the bad guys, of course. Along with revealing details about the narrative, 343 Industries also shared some details about the world and gameplay changes players will encounter in the open world.

Halo Infinite ​​​​​​takes place after the event of Halo 5 and your first mission involves retrieving a new AI codenamed 'The Weapon,' who was engineered as a countermeasure to Cortana. There will be some gameplay changes, and the most noticeable among the other additions are some RPG-ish mechanics. The trailer briefly shows an upgrade tab, where you can likely upgrade tools and unlock new skills. You can now also spawn some vehicles.

There will also be various Banished outposts or bases, similar to Far Cry games, where you can collect some upgrade material by clearing it. 343 has previously shared details regarding the game's multiplayer and progression, which will be free-to-play. Halo Infinite is scheduled for a release on December 8, however, the game will launch without campaign co-op and classic forge modes. As we wait for the game's launch, you can enjoy the brand new campaign overview trailer for the game below.

