Halo Infinite had a surprise early multiplayer release this past week, ahead of its full release on December 8, but much of the content is yet to go live. There is an extensive post-launch planned for Halo Infinite, which includes campaign co-op as well as forge mode, but don't expect them to arrive anytime soon.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative at 343 Industries, said the two modes have now been pushed back from the initial post-release plan, with a new release date anticipated for May. He said:

“At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3. Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us”

Image via Xbox, 343 Industries

RELATED: 'Halo Infinite' Video Tells an Emotional Story Behind Master Chief's Energy Shields

The multiplayer mode in Halo Infinite is currently in "beta", and the progress will be carried over after the full release. However, the first season of the multiplayer has already gone live with Battle Pass, and was recently extended until May of next year. Both, campaign co-op and forge mode, were initially planned for a Season 2 and Season 3 release. And with the extension of the first season, these modes will also see a delay.

343 Industries previously said it wouldn't be possible for them to make the two modes available at launch, citing the main focus being on multiplayer and single-player for the fall release as the reason. You can still enjoy the Halo experience as Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is already available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, while the game campaign will release on December 8.

‘Ahsoka’: Natasha Liu Bordizzo Cast as Sabine Wren in Disney+ Series 'The Society' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny' actress will be bringing a beloved animated character to life.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email