Watch 9 Minutes of ‘Halo Infinite’s Semi-Open-World Gameplay

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.
Play Halo Infinite day 1 with Xbox Game Pass. Coming Holiday 2020 to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store and Steam.
Additionally, here’s the other teaser released during today’s showcase:
After you enjoy the above, be sure to take a look at what else we learned from the Xbox Games Showcase regarding Halo Infinite:
- The Devs team is touting this game’s ring-world as much larger than that of Halo 5: Guardians
-
“On Xbox Series X, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that ushers in the next generation of gaming.”
-
Stay tuned; more to come…