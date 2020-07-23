Watch 9 Minutes of ‘Halo Infinite’s Semi-Open-World Gameplay

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.

Play Halo Infinite day 1 with Xbox Game Pass. Coming Holiday 2020 to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store and Steam.

And with Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC, including all the new Xbox Game Studio games the day they launch. Get the ultimate gaming subscription today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.xbox.com/gamepass