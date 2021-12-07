The ability to replay is coming in the future, but no date has been announced yet.

The latest edition of Halo is breaking with a tradition that may leave some long-time players scratching their heads. Halo Infinite will part ways from its predecessors in that it won’t let players replay its story missions.

The change was announced by Polygon, who confirmed that replayable story missions aren't available in Halo Infinite. Now, if a player wants to replay a mission, they can only do so from a different saved file. “The postgame does give you the option to keep exploring the wider environment, but for missions like the first two, where you’re not on the ring yet, you can’t replay from the same save file,” Microsoft said in a written statement. Polygon stated that the main reason for scrapping the replay is because the game’s semi-open world structure requires players to go through different regions of the game world in order for players to beat them.

Image via Microsoft

While at first, it seemed like Halo Infinite would do away with the franchise's ability to go back and replay previous story missions, according to The Verge, 343 Industries has revealed the function is coming at a later date. Paul Crocker, 343 Industries associate creative director, said in an interview that "We haven't announced a date but that is being worked on."

Crocker continued to say that “We want to have replay that works well, and when you have a more open game, it gets a lot trickier.” Crocker also said, “So we made a decision to improve the quality of the single-player campaign to ensure that, as a foundation, that it’s as strong as it possibly could be so that we could then add the other features back in.”

Halo Infinite is scheduled to be released to Xbox and PC consoles on December 8.

