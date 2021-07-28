If you can't wait until the holiday for some Halo fun, you can play Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode this week. The official Halo Twitter account just announced the dates for the first technical preview. The preview will begin on July 29 and will be available until August 1. Unfortunately, this isn't a traditional 'open' beta and will be available to only a select few thousand people. This is one of many technical tests, and you might be able to play Halo early in the next batch if you didn't receive the email this time.

​​​​​​This technical preview is to test how the game performs on a technical level and gather player feedback on Halo Infinite's gameplay. In this preview, you'll gear up against bots in different multiplayer modes to test the gameplay, stability, and performance. You'll also get a slice of the various customization options Halo Infinite will offer, and also the Battle Pass. The preview will let you test different guns on the firing range, including the MA40 AR. The test will also feature testing of Halo Infinite mobile and web apps that let you customize your character on the go. The feedback provided during the test will help improve the Halo Infinite experience.

The preview is a part of 343 Industries' Halo Insider program which allows gamers to help with the development of the game by providing feedback and suggestions.

Halo Infinite will feature both single-player and multiplayer. However, Halo's multiplayer experience will be available to all players for free. The game will also support 120 FPS on Xbox Series X. Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox and Microsoft Windows and is slated to launch this holiday. The multiplayer technical preview will begin on July 29 and will be available until August 1.

