Xbox is in a celebratory mood as they have announced that for the Halo series' birthday that the multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite has released early. Fans can hop in and play the highly anticipated shooter right now, a little under a month before the game's full release.

As part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary, which also coincides with the release of the original Halo: Combat Evolved, the beta for the upcoming entry in the iconic FPS series. This content will include season one content of the game with all the core maps and battle pass features.

As previously reported, the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite will be free to play when the full game releases on December 8. All progress made in this pre-release window will be carried over to the full game when it comes out. ​​​You can download the free beta on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in the Xbox Store and on PC in either the Xbox Store or on Steam.

This early release comes after rumors over the weekend about a possible early multiplayer release for Halo: Infinite. Fans and industry insiders noted that Xbox would be doing something big to celebrate the series 20th birthday, with certain leaks pointing to that "something big" being an early release of the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite. With this official announcement and release, those rumors were well-founded. While a campaign and free multiplayer will be included with the game, cornerstone features of the series like Forge and Co-Op will be added in the game sometime in 2022, along with other new content.

You can play the beta for Halo Infinite now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and on PC. The game's full release will be on December 8.

