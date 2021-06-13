Spartans, rejoice, Halo Infinite finally has a new official release date set for the Holidays of 2021. The game was one of the main titles featured in the Xbox/Bethesda’s E3 conference, which also revealed Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode with a new trailer.

The new trailer showcases Halo Infinite multiplayer matches, capable of achieving 120fps when played on an Xbox Series X console. Featuring a classic capture the flag mechanic, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will use Spartans high-tech grappling hook both as a way to move around the levels and to grab objects.

The multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite will be free-to-play across Xbox and PC, supporting both cross-play and cross-progression. Developer 343 Industries is also adding bot matches and tutorial missions to Halo Infinite online mode, in order to help new players get familiarized with the game’s mechanics and layouts before facing human opponents online. As creative lead Joseph Staten said in a statement:

“When it comes to gameplay, our goal is to deliver a multiplayer experience that honors classic Halo combat while also offering new players the support needed to jump in and have a great time”.

Halo Infinite was first announced at E3 2018, as one of the titles that would usher the next generation of consoles. It’s easy to understand, then, why fans of the Halo franchise were disappointed when the game was delayed and missed the release of Xbox Series X/S — Microsoft’s next-generation consoles that became available in November 2020. We are still six months away from the holidays and Microsoft still didn’t reveal a precise date, but it’s great to know for sure that Halo Infinite will be available in 2021.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows. Check the new multiplayer trailer below:

