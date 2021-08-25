The next installment in the 'Halo' franchise is coming out before the end of the year.

Halo Infinite, the most anticipated title from Microsoft this year, will release on December 8, as announced by Microsoft at Gamescom Live. Microsoft also revealed that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will launch on the same date as the single-player campaign with a cinematic trailer for season one. There is also a brand new Halo-themed limited edition Xbox Series X console and controller coming later.

The release date was first leaked via the Microsoft Store listing and was subsequently confirmed by The Verge. Halo Infinite was first scheduled to release in November 2020, but was pushed to a holiday 2021 release date.

​​​ The road to launch hasn't been smooth for Halo Infinite. In addition to the game's multiple delays, the first gameplay reveal received a very lukewarm reception from fans. But the development of the game has come a long way since and the recent technical beta was generally well-received. Microsoft also made the decision to make the multiplayer portion of the game free, which will also feature the traditional Battle Pass model. While there is plenty to get excited about, Microsoft recently announced that Halo Infinite will not feature Campaign Co-Op and Forge Mode at launch. Both the game modes were integral parts of the complete Halo experience, but they won't be available right away this time around. They'll instead launch two seasons after the release. The delay was necessary to meet the release date deadline, according to 343 Industries. We can still enjoy Halo Infinite's complete single-player campaign and multiplayer later this year as it launches on December 8, just a few weeks before Christmas. Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox and Microsoft Windows. Check out the new Halo Infinite trailer below. youtu.be/PkqgCYxHSOk KEEP READING: ‘Halo Infinite’ Will Not Launch With Campaign Co-Op or Forge Modes

