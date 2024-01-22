The Big Picture Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo series faced criticism from fans for its story decisions, including a controversial romantic scene involving Master Chief and Makee.

Pablo Schreiber, who portrays Master Chief, strongly disagreed with the decision to include the romantic connection and voiced his opinion against it.

Season 2 of Halo appears to be addressing fan concerns and shifting the focus back to the action, with a darker tone and a search for the Halo ringworld as the central plot point.

Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo series drew its fair share of criticism from long-time fans of the franchise upon release for some of the story decisions made in trying to adapt the game's world and characters. Pablo Schreiber's depiction of Master Chief was especially divisive, not because of the star's performance, but rather the writing choices made to flesh the mascot out more on-screen. One scene that still regularly earns derision is the Chief's sex scene with Makee (Charlie Murphy), a human Covenant spy being held by the UNSC. Fans felt the scene was totally out of character for the heroic supersoldier for many reasons, but they weren't the only ones furious about "Master Cheeks."

In an interview with SFX magazine ahead of Season 2 next month, Schreiber blasted the scene, saying "The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake." This wasn't a case of hindsight being 20/20 either, as Schreiber apparently dug in when he first found out about the characters' relationship. "I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to."

Halo fans mostly criticized the Chief's steamy scene for being wildly out of sync with his backstory and the lore surrounding it in-game. John and Makee find a connection thanks to their similar pasts and ties to the Forerunner artifacts, but romance has never been a concern of the Chief outside the show and, for many, the relationship felt shoehorned into the plot. There's a thornier side too, as Makee would be considered a prisoner of war by the UNSC. Beyond the icky feeling and the many complications of that fact, Chief's actions were also reckless as Makee would ultimately betray him and escape with a forerunner artifact, putting humanity's greatest stronghold Reach at risk of a Covenant assault.

The 'Halo' Team Appears to Be Listening to Fans for Season 2

Close

While that infamous scene turned many fans off of the series and frustrated Schreiber, Season 2 appears to be changing course to focus more on the one main point of praise for Season 1 – the action. The Season 2 trailer teased more human-Covenant battles ahead and a darker tone as Reach is now under threat. John-117 and Silver Team will have to re-enter the fight and search for the forerunner super weapon, the Halo ringworld, which could be the key to the galaxy's salvation. With new showrunner David Wiener at the helm and Cristina Rodlo and Joseph Morgan joining the cast, the show will look to turn impressions around and deliver high-stakes sci-fi action on a greater scale.

Halo Season 2 kicks off on Paramount+ with two episodes on February 8. Check out our full guide for everything you need to know before the new episodes arrive, and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Release Date March 24, 2022 Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

