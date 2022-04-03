Paramount+ has been working hard (like any streaming service) to gather subscribers, and their latest move is no exception. The studio has made the premiere of its latest original series, Halo, available for all to stream on YouTube. Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, American Gods) is the lead of the series as Master Chief.

Halo premiered on Paramount+ on March 24. Paramount premiered part of the season at South by Southwest earlier that month. Thus far, the show has received mixed reviews, with lots of praise given to its action and production design and criticism directed at its writing, pacing, and direction. Collider's own Chase Hutchinson described the show as "a serviceable adaptation that doesn't reinvent the wheel, but does break the horrid video game adaptation curse." That could be enough for Paramount+, who clearly has high hopes for the show after renewing it already for a second season.

Aside from Schreiber, Halo stars Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo, Charlie Murphy as Makee, Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey. Jen Taylor reprises her vocal role as Cortana, an AI of Dr. Halsey. The show is of course based on the video game series of the same name, which was first released in 2001.

Paramount+ released the following synopsis for the series prior to its release:

"Halo is set to follow an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. It is a standalone story that takes place within its own "Silver Timeline" and that is inspired by the game franchise rather than a continuation, adaptation, or prequel."

Halo is the latest original series to be released by Paramount+. Next up from the streamer will be The Offer, which stars Miles Teller and highlights the making of one of the greatest films of all time, The Godfather. Star Trek has also been one of the biggest boons for the streamer, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will make its way to the platform next month.

New episodes of Halo premiere exclusively on Paramount+ weekly. The first two are currently available. Check out the first episode below:

