When it comes to video game adaptations, you can count on one hand the successful ones that have been able to capture what made their source material so beloved while also justifying making the transition to a new medium. At their worst (looking at you, Uncharted), they feel like cash grabs that completely misunderstand the heart of their story. At their best (like the charming Werewolves Within), they become an enjoyable experience that catches you by surprise. In the Paramount+ series Halo, the latest attempt to make such a leap, we find a show that is somewhat in the middle. It creates a new timeline in order to make much of the story feel fresh yet still feels uncertain about making too many big leaps. It also is a show that makes a whole litany of nods to its origins in recreating common elements from the games that preceded it. It attempts to strike a balance between the new and the old, ending up finding a pulpy science fiction core that is a solid adaptation even as it is frequently scattered.

In the initial two episodes provided for review, the show comes out of the gate swinging with an early emphasis on action that is unrestrained in how high the body count rises. In this regard, Halo has a lot of fun playing around with the iconic and seemingly indestructible Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber). That name is a mouthful, though he is most often referred to as either Master Chief or just John. John is a United Nations Space Command (UNSC) Spartan supersoldier and, in this extended opening battle, fights against a group of alien forces known as the Covenant that is at war with his commanders. The scene serves as a demonstration of his strength and intelligence that is a solid opening gambit to win over fans of the games. As he leaps and dodges in battle, John dispatches his enemies with ease. It does awkwardly shift into first-person in order to integrate the head-up display, also known as HUD, players would see in the game that slightly disrupts the flow and pacing of the action.

Still, it is a strong opening that also introduces us to Quan Ah (Yerin Ha) who finds herself caught in the middle of the firefight that completely upends her whole world. The young Quan lived on Madrigal with her father and now will have to accompany Chief on a mission across the galaxy. What mission is that? Well, the Covenant originally came to Madrigal to retrieve a MacGuffin... I mean... mysterious artifact that they were willing to kill everyone for. When John first touches it, he begins to have a series of visions that seem almost like memories that have been lost from his mind. This marks a transformative point for him as he begins to wonder what he is seeing and what this past could mean for his future role in the war. It soon becomes clear that John, much like Quan, is also caught in the middle of a conflict he only barely understands. However, he is much more culpable in it and holds responsibility for past atrocities of war. The artifact is at the core of this as it could change the course of the war, making the duo a target of both the UNSC and the Covenant when they take it with them.

The story is not the most inventive of all science fiction, which is where it struggles to find its footing. Even as the early action scene is a good introduction, the show begins to slow way down, and Halo becomes much more about characters delivering stilted lines that are almost crushed under how exposition-heavy they are. Central to this is Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) who is trying to create a new artificial intelligence that players of the game will be familiar with. However, there is opposition within UNSC that she will have to navigate in order to achieve her ends. This and all the other political machinations that are swirling around John begin to feel rather tedious, drastically dragging down the forward narrative momentum. As characters walk down hallways or sit around conference rooms to discuss the bureaucracy underpinning the conflict, the show teeters on the brink of complete and total mundanity. Characters speak so stiffly that it only draws more attention to this aspect.

Thankfully, there is the charismatic Soren (Bokeem Woodbine) whose appearance and underground world serve as a perfect counterbalance to the coldness of the UNSC. Woodbine really is having a lot of fun as he plays a former soldier who is now helping both John and Quan. Even when it feels like the story is only barely treading water, it is through the actors' performances that things keep afloat. In particular, Ha is able to capture the strength and sadness that are battling inside Quan. A relative newcomer to acting, she is the emotional center of the story as it is all going on. Schreiber, on the other hand, plays John with a more stoic sensibility that masks his growing disillusionment. Without going into too much detail, don’t expect Master Chief to wear his helmet as it is removed both early on and with quite a high amount of frequency. Though it seemed like the show may take a leaf out of The Mandalorian in using a mask to create a mystique around the character, this is not the case.

Instead, it abandons that very early in favor of showing a stonefaced Schreiber giving a performance that is mostly just staring at various things that risks being superficial. Yes, he is a soldier and has been trained to be cold in his demeanor though it takes some getting used to. Thankfully, it is balanced out with moments of Schreiber dealing with emotional outbursts as Master Chief tries to grapple with a past that has been kept from him.

Just as Master Chief is only able to scratch the surface of what has happened to him, the show feels like it is only beginning to uncover the vastness of its world. What we see is intriguing and demonstrates how there is a lot of potential for this Halo adaptation to thrive where many other forgotten attempts have failed. It mostly succeeds in this regard, with the relationship between Quan and John proving to be the show’s saving grace. They offer a hopeful glimpse at a future where they both help each face off against a universe that is dead set on using them for their own means. Even when everything else around them struggles to come together, they remain the glue that holds it all in place.

Rating: B-

The first episode of Halo is available starting Thursday, March 24 on Paramount+, with the remaining eight episodes released weekly.

